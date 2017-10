of

Val Garland, global beauty director at L'Oréal Paris, and Stephane Lancien, hair artist and expert for the brand, created 60 different beauty looks for the event.

Cheryl Cole, Jane Fonda and Neelam Gill were some of the models who graced the runway yesterday.

Fans were also treated to a masterclass on how to recreate the looks, as well as cabins along the Champs-Elysées where they could pick up samples.