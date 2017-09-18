Take a look at Tommy Hilfiger's rock and roll LFW activity

















The "Rock Circus" was one of the final shows of the fashion event last night and featured a capsule collection by supermodel Gigi Hadid as part of the TommyNow brand.

The event at the Roundhouse featured the brand’s "see now, buy now" format which allows people to immediately buy the products on the catwalk. This can be done through a live stream of the show, as well as through social media where consumers can click on a post to shop the look.

Tommy Hilfiger also used augmented reality to give those not attending the show a chance to view a private version of the catwalk through the TommyNow Snap app.

The app also gives people a 360-degrees view of the collection, when they take a picture of a model on the runway, products in store, ad placements and editorial images.

Tommy Hilfiger said: "Season after season, TommyNow acts as an innovation incubator, breaking all the rules and disrupting the fashion industry with new authentic experiences for consumers around the world.

"As we continue our leadership role in democratising the runway, we are driven by our passion to come up with new all-inclusive ways to involve and empower consumers, male and female, to take part in these unique experiences."