L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

L'Oréal is strengthening its marketing with a greater investment in digital, the chief digital officer at the world's third-biggest advertiser has said.

L’Oréal: working with a range of tech start-ups as part of its accelerator programme
Lubomira Rochet said that investment in digital channels, which accounted for 30% of L’Oréal’s total media spend in the first half of 2016, was due to rise this year. Over the same period in 2015, the share was 25%. 

She told Campaign that L’Oréal is adopting a strategy that acknowledges the range of ways that consumers are influenced. This includes through celebrities, online influencers and "micro-influencers" – people in their peer groups.

L’Oréal bolstered its operations in the second of these groups by picking Scandi-navian social influencer platform Tailify as one of the first five start-ups in its accelerator programme run with Founders Factory. The beauty giant is now working alongside Tailify to find influencers to col-laborate with across 70 markets.

Rochet said L’Oréal’s marketing across every platform started from "a common trend where you want to have this conversation and advice with people that look like you".

Another of the tech start-ups chosen by L’Oréal two weeks ago, Veleza, is an app-based beauty community that supports the peer-to-peer influencer ecosystem by connecting people who share similar tastes and skin types.

