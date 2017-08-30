L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

Munroe Bergdorf (second from top, second row) is no longer part of the campaign

On 27 August, L’Oréal Paris announced it was promoting the expansion of its foundation shade range with an influencer-led campaign titled "#YoursTruly True Match".

The new shades were underscored with the inclusion of five new faces which included DJ, activist and transgender model, Munroe Bergdorf.

But late last night, the Daily Mail republished a post Bergdorf had reportedly posted on Facebook which read:

Honestly I don't have energy to talk about the racial violence of white people any more. Yes ALL white people. Because most of ya'll don't even realise or refuse to acknowledge that your existence, privilege and success as a race is built on the backs, blood and death of people of colour. Your entire existence is drenched in racism. From micro-aggressions to terrorism, you guys built the blueprint for this s***.

Come see me when you realise that racism isn't learned, it's inherited and consciously or unconsciously passed down through privilege. Once white people begin to admit that their race is the most violent and oppressive force of nature on Earth… then we can talk. Until then stay acting shocked about how the world continues to stay f***** at the hands of your ancestors and your heads that remain buried in the sand with hands over your ears.

This morning, L'Oréal Paris UK's twitter account announced the termination of the brand's partnership with Bergdorf.

In a statement to Campaign, L'Oréal Paris UK said:

L’Oréal supports diversity and tolerance towards all people irrespective of their race, background, gender and religion. The L’Oréal Paris True Match campaign is a representation of these values and we are proud of the diversity of the Ambassadors who represent this campaign.

We believe that the recent comments by Munroe Bergdorf are at odds with those values, and as such we have taken the decision to end the partnership with her. L’Oréal remains committed to celebrating diversity and breaking down barriers in beauty.

Bergdorf has since responded to their actions and to the Daily Mail on Facebook:

Bergdorf said the Daily Mail had taken her Facebook post out of context: