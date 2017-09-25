Gurjit Degun
L'Oréal Paris to host runway along Champs-Elysées

L'Oréal Paris is creating a fashion-beauty runway along the Champs-Elysées for Paris Fashion Week.

Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris will feature the latest beauty trends, which will be modelled by top names including Doutzen Kroes, Jane Fonda, Maria Borges and Soo Joo Park. Dame Helen Mirren will also make her first red carpet appearance.

L'Oréal Paris is partnering with fashion houses Balmain, Mulberry, Giambattista Valli and Haider Ackerman, as well as jewellery brand Chopard, to "bridge the gap between beauty and fashion".

There will be hair and make-up booths for guests to try out the looks from the runway, and a masterclass with Val Garland and Stephane Lancien, who have created the make-up and hair styles respectively.

Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris will have 600 VIP guests, but it is also open to the public and the brand’s social channels will have live streamed content.

Pierre-Emmanuel Angeloglou, L'Oréal Paris global brand president, said: "This is a celebration of Paris, the heart of our brand, and the fashion-beauty synergy that drives creativity forward in this city.

"Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris is truly open to all and we are proud to cast models and spokespersons from all around the world and from diverse backgrounds to represent beauty for everyone."

