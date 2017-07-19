Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

The final, which aired between 9pm and 10.35pm, was watched by an average of 2.6 million people, a 12.5% share of the total TV audience.

Younger viewers have driven Love Island’s success. Last night’s show was watched by an average of 690,000 16- to 24-year-olds, a 52.3% share of the demographic watching TV at that time last night.

Last year, 1.3 million viewers watched the final, an overall share of 6.9%. In 2015, the first series final attracted an average of 737,000 people, a 3.9% share.

Last night's show beat BBC One’s DIY SOS: The Big Build, which attracted an average of 2 million viewers from 9pm to 10pm, a 9.3% share.

ITV’s main channel aired a documentary about the late Diana, princess of Wales, Diana Our Mother Her Life and Legacy, between 9pm and 10.30pm. The show pulled in 6.9 million viewers, a 33% share, and peaked with an audience of 7.4 million.