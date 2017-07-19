Gurjit Degun
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

ITV2 secured its highest ever audience last night, as 2.9 million viewers tuned into Love Island.

Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

The final, which aired between 9pm and 10.35pm, was watched by an average of 2.6 million people, a 12.5% share of the total TV audience.

Younger viewers have driven Love Island’s success. Last night’s show was watched by an average of 690,000 16- to 24-year-olds, a 52.3% share of the demographic watching TV at that time last night.

Last year, 1.3 million viewers watched the final, an overall share of 6.9%. In 2015, the first series final attracted an average of 737,000 people, a 3.9% share.

Last night's show beat BBC One’s DIY SOS: The Big Build, which attracted an average of 2 million viewers from 9pm to 10pm, a 9.3% share.

ITV’s main channel aired a documentary about the late Diana, princess of Wales, Diana Our Mother Her Life and Legacy, between 9pm and 10.30pm. The show pulled in 6.9 million viewers, a 33% share, and peaked with an audience of 7.4 million.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Andy Nairn
Share
July 19, 2017 Andy Nairn

1 Brainstorm? Groupwank more like

I'm writing this in what is commonly known as a brainstorm. Or as I like to call it: an arseache. A groupwank.

Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

2 Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

3 You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

4 Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

5 AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

6 TBWA\London boosts senior staff line-up with Jex and Vogt

Share0 shares

7 Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

Share0 shares

8 Facebook to launch news subscription model later this year

Share0 shares

9 Love Island success boosts younger audience for ITV

Share0 shares

10 MullenLowe Group in talks to buy creative agency 101

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

Just published

Consumers urge brands to push the boundaries of gender stereotyping

Consumers urge brands to push the boundaries of gender stereotyping

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

Love Island attracts record breaking audience for ITV2

Guardian bolsters digital and cuts losses by third

Guardian bolsters digital and cuts losses by third

Cannes Lions revenues up seven per cent in 2017 despite delegate decline

Cannes Lions revenues up seven per cent in 2017 despite delegate decline

More