Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Lucky Generals: Brooke-Taylor, Calcraft and Nairn

It is understood that the plans being discussed involve Omnicom taking a minority stake in Lucky Generals. The proposed deal does not include merging Lucky Generals with an existing Omincom agency or network.

Lucky Generals is likely to use any investment to build up its tech, digital and content resource and expand its offer internationally. The founders are understood to be looking for a solution that allows them to continue to grow the Lucky Generals brand in the long-term.

However, although the talks are "serious", nothing has been agreed and the deal could yet fall through.

Calcraft, founding partner of Lucky Generals, said: "We have been fortunate enough to have been contacted by a number of potential investors in recent months, and we have had some conversations with Omnicom but I have no news at this time, other than to confirm that Lucky Generals is not in merger talks."

Calcraft, Nairn and Brooke-Taylor launched Lucky Generals, which is named after Napoleon Bonaparte’s preference for lucky generals, in May 2013 after working together at Dare and MCBD, an agency Calcraft also co-founded.

After doubling in size in both of the last two years Lucky Generals now has a 52-strong staff based in Clerkenwell and works with brands including Paddy Power, Premier Inn, Twitter, Hostelworld, Amazon, Yorkshire Tea and Pot Noodle.

The shop has been a runner-up for Campaign's Agency of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.

A spokeswoman for Omnicom had not replied to a request for comment by the time of publication.