Maisie McCabe
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Lucky Generals, the independent agency founded by Helen Calcraft, Andy Nairn and Danny Brooke-Taylor, is in talks to sell a strategic stake to Omnicom.

Lucky Generals: Brooke-Taylor, Calcraft and Nairn
Lucky Generals: Brooke-Taylor, Calcraft and Nairn

It is understood that the plans being discussed involve Omnicom taking a minority stake in Lucky Generals. The proposed deal does not include merging Lucky Generals with an existing Omincom agency or network.

Lucky Generals is likely to use any investment to build up its tech, digital and content resource and expand its offer internationally. The founders are understood to be looking for a solution that allows them to continue to grow the Lucky Generals brand in the long-term.

However, although the talks are "serious", nothing has been agreed and the deal could yet fall through.

Calcraft, founding partner of Lucky Generals, said: "We have been fortunate enough to have been contacted by a number of potential investors in recent months, and we have had some conversations with Omnicom but I have no news at this time, other than to confirm that Lucky Generals is not in merger talks."

Calcraft, Nairn and Brooke-Taylor launched Lucky Generals, which is named after Napoleon Bonaparte’s preference for lucky generals, in May 2013 after working together at Dare and MCBD, an agency Calcraft also co-founded.

After doubling in size in both of the last two years Lucky Generals now has a 52-strong staff based in Clerkenwell and works with brands including Paddy Power, Premier Inn, Twitter, Hostelworld, Amazon, Yorkshire Tea and Pot Noodle.

The shop has been a runner-up for Campaign's Agency of the Year in both 2015 and 2016. 

A spokeswoman for Omnicom had not replied to a request for comment by the time of publication. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign
Share January 09, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Tesco launches 'love stories' quality food campaign

Tesco's new brand campaign aims to promote the supermarket giant's food quality credentials by introducing "food love stories" each month.

What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

2 What's next for Saatchi & Saatchi after Senior's departure

Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

3 Ad sales director disqualified for ten years

James Wildman: poised to quit Trinity Mirror

4 James Wildman poised to quit Trinity Mirror to head Hearst UK

Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

5 Robert Senior steps down from Saatchi & Saatchi

6 Scooby-Doo fronts Halifax's latest ad

Share0 shares

7 What CES really means for advertising

Share0 shares

8 Ikea invites people to 'win at sleeping' by reclaiming the bedroom

Share0 shares

9 Snapchat opens talks with agencies ahead of UK push

Share0 shares

10 How CMO Mauricio Vergara is making Bacardi relevant, even after the ball drops

Share0 shares
How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0
Share January 03, 2017

1 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

To showcase innovation and good practice, Campaign is publishing the best case studies from the 2016 Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in association with Sky Media. EasyJet and Havas Helia triumphed in the Data Creativity category for their data-driven work on the airline's 20th anniversary.

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

2 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

4 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job Description: Creative director
Shares0

5 Job Description: Creative director

6 Digital Innovation Agency of the Year 2016: SapientRazorfish

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Advertising Agency of the Year 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB

Share0 shares

Just published

Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Lucky Generals in Omnicom talks

Channel 4 revives The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade

Channel 4 revives The Crystal Maze with Richard Ayoade

Louis Vuitton faces shareholder activism after Peta buys stake in parent company

Louis Vuitton faces shareholder activism after Peta buys stake in parent company

Astute brands are changing the way they encourage loyalty

Astute brands are changing the way they encourage loyalty

Snapchat launches search bar to help users find publishers' content

Snapchat launches search bar to help users find publishers' content

More