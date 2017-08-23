Simon Gwynn
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Lucozade marketing boss: 'When your purpose is this clear, every decision becomes much easier'

Lucozade is targeting what it says are the six million fitness fans in the UK motivated by beating their "personal best" with its latest product launch, Lucozade Ribena Suntory's marketing and business development director, Jon Evans, says.

Jon Evans: Lucozade Ribena Suntory marketing director
Jon Evans: Lucozade Ribena Suntory marketing director

Lucozade Sport Fitwater, which launched in Tesco this month, is a water containing four electrolytes – magnesium, sodium, calcium and chloride – each of which comes with an approved health claim.

It has been designed to appeal to people who take fitness seriously, but not competitively, and need a functional drink, but do not want the sugar boost in Lucozade Sport.

The product will be supported with an outdoor and digital campaign this autumn featuring brand ambassadors Anthony Joshua and Emily Skye and created by LRS’s in-house production team, TED (which, like its namesake conference, stands for technology, entertainment and design).

TED, which has 18 staff and has been running since last spring, has become a "massive source of creativity", Evans says.

While he still relies on lead agency Grey London for "strategy, big creative concepts and big production", TED fills in the gaps by carrying out a lot of the production for smaller or more straightforward parts of the marketing output.

"It’s a really good balance because it allows us to be quite agile, quite flexible, and also get through a lot of the production ourselves, while still using the best expertise and talent externally," he says.

Does it move you?

Lucozade Sport was relaunched last year with a new brand positioning, "Made to move", and a KPI of getting a million people moving in three years. In the first year, Evans says, it has reached 300,000 people, putting it more or less on track to hit the target.

"In one year we’ve shifted our demographic quite a lot," he says – "we now have more women in the brand than men for the first time. It’s done a really useful job for us in terms of broadening the appeal of the brand."

The new purpose for the brand had provided a fantastic level of clarity to his job, he adds. "When you’ve got a purpose as clear as that, it makes every decision much easier, because if it doesn’t make people move more, we’re not going to do it.

"We’ve been quite strict, we need to see evidence that we have directly influenced someone."

This mindset has led to activity such as a partnership last year with Joshua and PureGym, when it was announced that Joshua would be showing up at one of the gym brand’s locations to lead a workout, which was also livestreamed on YouTube. "We had people in their living rooms taking part in the workout," Evans says.

Working with Skye, a fitness blogger with a huge social following, is indicative of a shift of approach from the brand, he says: "Our judgement about who we’re partnering with has shifted quite a lot in the last 18 months to two years, and social influence will be a much bigger part of our decision making criteria."

Skye, who Evans says used to make her own electrolyte drink at home, was also involved in the development of the product.

Joshua, while a more conventional sporting superstar, is also a fit because the heavyweight champion is a "cultural icon", Evans explains.

The film featuring Joshua, which Grey created for the brand ahead of his fight in April against Wladimir Klitschko that saw the Englishman become the undisputed world heavyweight champion, is the single most effective ad the company has ever produced, according to Evans. He attributes this to Joshua’s willingness to share his troubled life story.

"He gave us all that rich back story and was proud to tell it. That’s been the most effective ad we’ve ever made in terms of ROI. We only aired it on TV five times, but it was viewed online 20 million times and we had over 170,000 comments and likes."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
3greatads

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #43: David Kolbusz on Skittles, Honda... and one that never aired

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

Promoted

August 23, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "March for Giants"

BRANDS
Chris Tung, chief marketing officer of Alibaba Group, speaks at Cannes Lions

Promoted

August 21, 2017

One click away: Alibaba's data marketing suite

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

Promoted

August 16, 2017

How to create an excellent marketing CV in 5 steps

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend
Share August 23, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP slashes revenue forecast as clients cut spend

WPP shares have crashed more than 10% after the world's biggest ad group cut its revenue forecast and warned growth was behind budget.

Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

2 Stop and stare at what these nine brands did for the eclipse

Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

3 Mother elevates new generation of partners to run London

From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

4 From puppets to gender stereotypes: how Dolmio missed the mark with its latest campaign

WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

5 WPP buys design agency Design Bridge

6 Analysts on WPP: 'expected bad, got worse'

Share0 shares

7 101 brand axed as MullenLowe completes buyout

Share0 shares

8 Agencies need to fish for talent outside advertising, new Dentsu Aegis HR chief says

Share0 shares

9 IPG Mediabrands global mobile chief departs

Share0 shares

10 Snapchat 'will overtake Facebook among US teens' this year

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete
Shares0

5 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

6 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

7 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

10 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares