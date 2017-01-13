Simon Gwynn
Lucozade thinks big in hunt for new senior marketer

Soft drinks company Lucozade Ribena Suntory has taken an unusual approach to finding a new head of marketing by advertising the vacancy on a billboard on the side of the M4 in London.

The ad, which runs for two weeks from today, will be seen by tens of thousands of people travelling into London via Brentford. The location means that many of them are likele to live in areas conveniently located for working from LRS's office in Uxbridge.

Using the same visual style as Lucozade Energy’s existing "Find your flow" creative, developed by Grey London, it features a Lucozade bottle and the text "Be our new head of marketing". It directs potential candidates to a page on the Lucozade site, where they can get the details.

Jon Evans, marketing director at Lucozade Ribena Suntory, said: "We relish tackling recruitment with the same creativity and passion we apply to our brand marketing.

"The M4 motorway advertisement allows us to reach in excess of 70,000 people daily, in a location close to our office. There’s no better time to join Lucozade Ribena Suntory; we’re a young and dynamic company, backed by Suntory that is known globally for pushing boundaries with drinks innovation."

Japanese drinks giant Suntory bought the Lucozade and Ribena brands from GlaxoSmithKline for £1.34bn in 2013.

The new hire will lead the marketing for Lucozade Energy and assist the business in delivering its health and wellbeing plan, which includes a pledge to halve the sugar in its drinks by 2017.

While outdoor is not swimming with examples of brand recruitment campaigns, Heineken UK launched one last spring, profiling some of its employees in a bid to highlight the diversity of both the company’s workforce and its career opportunities.

