Luke Taylor joins Omnicom to head new CRM division

Omnicom has snapped up Luke Taylor, the former chief executive of Publicis Groupe's DigitasLBi, to head a new CRM division, Omnicom Precision Marketing group.

Taylor, above, a Briton who spent more than 20 years building up DigitasLBi, will be in charge of a string of Omnicom agencies, including Proximity, Rapp, Javelin, Organic and Targetbase.

The company said Omnicom Precision Marketing is part of a "broadening of its customer relationship management and digital offering" and "addresses the growing demand for seamlessly integrated solutions and teams, best-in-class talent and cutting-edge offerings that leverage the newest technology".

Taylor will report to Dale Adams, chairman and chief executive of Omnicom’s DAS division, which includes CRM, healthcare, branding and public relations.

Taylor was one of the most senior executives at Publicis Groupe and was part of the P-12, a global management board at the time.

One of his main tasks will be to "leverage existing Omnicom technology and data platforms" such as data platform Annalect and "to develop strategies for internal investments and acquisitions".

He said: "I am very excited about this opportunity. Aligning data, analytical, CRM and technical competencies that specialise in the delivery of precisely targeted and meaningful customer experiences is a natural evolution and will allow our agencies to deliver powerful solutions to clients."

Scott Hagedorn, the global chief executive of Hearts & Science, the Omnicom media agency that won Procter & Gamble and AT&T, told Campaign earlier this year that CRM and media were increasingly merging as brands seek to target consumers.

"We need to bring a CRM-oriented mindset into the media space," Hagedorn said at the time.

