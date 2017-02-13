Emily Tan
The luxury fashion brands that are winning with UK millennials

Luxury fashion houses Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry seem to have cracked the millennial code judging by their website traffic and app usage.

Online monitoring service Hitwise estimates that half of all website traffic to these brands are driven by aspiring millennials. Louis Vuitton and Gucci, in particular, have really upped their game in this segment, a report shows.

Drawing from a range of panel providers that allows the monitoring the online behaviour of three million people in the UK, Hitwise' research found that Louis Vuitton has seen a 23% increase in searches over the past year and a 332% increase in clicks from Facebook over the past three months compared with last year.

 "The data suggests that Louis Vuitton’s recent collaboration with Supreme was the key driver in successfully connecting with younger audiences," said the report. "Almost half (40%) of the top ten searches for the luxury brand are now related to ‘Supreme’ and ‘Louis Vuitton’."

Gucci too has successfully geared its image on digital and social media to appeal to millennials. Since its new website launch in 2015, the fashion house has seen enormous growth in traffic from social media including a 190% rise in clicks from YouTube.

 Overall, traffic to luxury fashion retailers, such as FarFetch and Net-a-Porter, are continuing to rise (45% over the past three years). The study found that Net-a-Porter tends to attract a younger audience than rivals such as Selfridges with 55% of Net-a-Porter’s audience in the under 35 age group versus 39% for Selfridges.

Within Net-a-Porter, the top brand searches are for Gucci, Chloe and Christian Louboutin. In contrast, top brand searches in Selfridges are for Longchamp, Michael Kors and Mulberry.

"With London Fashion Week approaching we can expect to see several brands relying on digital to build relationships with the younger audiences," said Nigel Wilson, managing director at Hitwise. "Creatively embarking on partnerships like Louis Vuitton and Supreme – and developing other creative content -  will be crucial to shifting perception from being luxury, and therefore out of reach, into the hands of the powerful millennial audience."

