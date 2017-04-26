LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Hedger: instrumental in building the LV= brand

Hedger joined the business, then called Liverpool Victoria, in 2006, and led its rebrand to LV=. His contribution was reflected in the brand becoming the most recommended insurance brand in the UK, according to YouGov BrandIndex data from this March.

He was shot by intruders at his home in St Ives, Dorset, in the early hours of Sunday morning, and died later in hospital. Police have launched a murder enquiry.

LV= chief executive Richard Rowney said today: "It is with great sadness that I confirm that our friend and colleague Guy Hedger, LV=’s marketing and brand director, tragically died over the weekend.

"An extremely talented marketer, Guy was instrumental in building the LV= brand and he will be sorely missed by many. Our heartfelt condolences and sympathy are with his family and loved ones at this incredibly sad time."

Hedger’s contribution included the introduction of LV=’s green heart logo, which appeared in the brand’s first ever TV ad in 2007, and became a motif that was reused in a variety of ways in later campaigns.

In 2015, the brand became the sponsor of ITV drama Jekyll & Hyde.

