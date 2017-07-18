Emily Tan
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker to sponsor The Great British Bake Off

Lyle's Golden Syrup and Dr Oetker have each signed on to sponsor Channel 4's first series of The Great British Bake Off this autumn in a deal that totals seven-figures.

Channel 4's Great British Bake Off line-up: Hollywood, Toksvig, Fielding and Leith
Channel 4's Great British Bake Off line-up: Hollywood, Toksvig, Fielding and Leith

The sponsorship includes the spin-off show Bake Off: An Extra Slice as well as festive episodes.

When Channel 4 kicked off its search for sponsors in April this year, the sponsorship packaged was estimated at £8m. 

The deal was brokered between Channel 4’s commercial team, 4 Sales, and Lyle's media agency M/SIX and MEC, for Dr Oetker. Creative agencies Iris and Cheetham Bell will create the brands’ respective sponsorship idents.

Both brands are main sponsors on the show the 20-second opening and closing bumpers will be split 50:50 at 10-seconds each brand. The centre-break bumpers will be rotated evenly between each partner. 

The partnership with Lyle’s Golden Syrup follows its sponsorship of weekend mornings on Channel 4 in 2016, which marked its return to TV advertising for the first time in 25 years.

Dr Oetker’s sponsorship of The Great British Bake Off is the first time the baking brand has ever sponsored primetime TV programming.

Jonathan Allan, sales director, Channel 4, said: "We’ve had such a great response from a huge range of advertisers wanting to feature in the series, including our new cross-platform superspots and the creative launch ad-break."

Paul Hollywood was the only member of the original BBC lineup to follow the show to Channel 4 when it controversially scooped the rights in September last year. The TV chef and cookery school founder Prue Leith will join him on the judging panel, in place of Mary Berry. 

Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding will replace hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Share
July 18, 2017 Nicola Kemp

1 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Brands will need to adhere to new standards on advertising which features stereotypical gender roles of characteristics.

Andy Nairn

2 Brainstorm? Groupwank more like

L'Oréal appoints new European marketing chief as Hugh Pile goes on sabbatical

3 L'Oréal appoints new European marketing chief as Hugh Pile goes on sabbatical

You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

4 You saw it here first: 49 years of Campaign's best front pages

AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

5 AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

6 TBWA\London boosts senior staff line-up with Jex and Vogt

Share0 shares

7 Dove needs to refocus on honesty, not rely on 'stunts'

Share0 shares

8 Facebook to launch news subscription model later this year

Share0 shares

9 Love Island success boosts younger audience for ITV

Share0 shares

10 MullenLowe Group in talks to buy creative agency 101

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

Just published

It's time for brands to reduce their reliance on vox pop and anecdote

It's time for brands to reduce their reliance on vox pop and anecdote

Peter Souter steps down as chairman of TBWA\London

Peter Souter steps down as chairman of TBWA\London

Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Is John Lewis losing its retailing crown?

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Uber is everything that is wrong with disruption

Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

Sharon Horgan on confidence, creativity and closing the gender gap

More