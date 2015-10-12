M&C Saatchi's Sinclair, Pearl and Dean's Jacob and AA's Fraser receive New Year's Honours

M&C Saatchi chairman Jeremy Sinclair

Sinclair, the chairman and founding partner at M&C Saatchi picked up a CBE for his services to advertising.

He is a well-known name in the industry, and was behind M&C Saatchi’s famous "pregnant man" work for the Department of Health. Sinclair was also the first creative that the Saatchi brothers hired in 1970.

Jacob, the chief executive at Pearl and Dean, received an OBE for services to the promotion of equality and diversity.

Part of this work will include Jacob partnering with Sue Unerman, chief strategy officer at MediaCom, to launch The Glass Wall: Success Strategies For Women At Work last year on the challenges women face in the workplace.

Fraser, the director of Credos, received an MBE for services to diversity and equality in the advertising industry.

Caroline Mary Taylor, the vice president for global marketing and communications at IBM, was also on the list. She was awarded an OBE for services to marketing, diversity and prevention of human trafficking.

Peter Dazeley, an advertising photographer, was awarded a British Empire Medal for his services to photography and charity.