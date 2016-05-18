Omar Oakes
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

Marks & Spencer has appointed Archie Norman, the former Asda chief executive and ITV chairman, as the retailer's chairman.

Archie Norman: led Asda in the 90s
Archie Norman: led Asda in the 90s

Norman, a former Conservative MP, will join M&S as non-executive chairman on 1 September and succeed Robert Swannell, who is retiring.

Norman said: "I am looking forward to taking on the role of the chairmanship of Marks & Spencer as the business under Steve Rowe’s leadership faces into the considerable challenges ahead in a rapidly changing retail landscape."

Norman was replaced by Sir Peter Bazalgette as ITV chairman last year after six years in the role. He made his name as the man who, along with Allan Leighton, turned Asda around after joining the struggling retailer in 1991, transforming it into the second largest supermarket group in the UK before it was acquired by Wal-Mart in 1999.

Norman also had an eight-year stint as a Conservative MP for Tunbridge Wells before standing down at the General Election in 2005.

He then acquired the telecoms firm Energis, working to improve its fortunes over a three-year period before selling it to Cable & Wireless.

Norman has also served in chairman roles at Lazard London and Hobbycraft.

The appointment comes a day after M&S unveiled its first brand campaign created by Grey London since switching ad agencies last summer. The "Spend it well" campaign aims to position M&S as an enabler of a life well-lived.

In a busy week for the retailer, it has also hired Halfords chief executive Jill McDonald to turn around its non-food business, with responsibilities taken from M&S boss Steve Rowe.

Last month M&S said it would open 36 new stores in the UK over the next six months, as well as starting a food home-delivery service.

Vindi Banga, senior independent director at M&S, led the selection process. He said: "Archie is one of the most respected business leaders in the UK with extensive experience as both CEO and chair, and a proven record in retail and other areas."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London
Share
Added 36 hours ago Kate Magee

1 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Marks & Spencer is urging the nation to "spend it well" in a new brand campaign that marks a "radical departure" from its previous marketing.

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

2 9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

3 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

4 Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

YouTube's Barb bid rejected

5 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

6 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

7 LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Share0 shares

8 Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

Share0 shares

9 Why Coke, Citi, Mars and J. Crew are placing bets on hybrid CMOs

Share0 shares

10 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

9 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

RadiumOne launches brand safety division

TSB hires Pete Markey from Aviva

TSB hires Pete Markey from Aviva

Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

Wins this week: EA Sports, Honda, Virgin Atlantic/Virgin Holidays

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

M&S appoints Archie Norman as chairman

The changing role for agencies in a world of modern brands

The changing role for agencies in a world of modern brands

More