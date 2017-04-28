Omar Oakes
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Marks & Spencer has poached Halfords chief executive Jill McDonald to help turn around the retailer's struggling non-food business.

McDonald: has worked at Halfords, McDonald's and British Airways
McDonald: has worked at Halfords, McDonald's and British Airways

McDonald, who will join M&S in the autumn, will have overall P&L accountability for all aspects of the M&S non-food business as managing director for clothing, home and beauty – a newly created role.

She will report to chief executive Steve Rowe, who will give up his non-food responsibilities to McDonald when she arrives. Helen Weir, the chief financial officer, will also hand over responsibility for clothing home and beauty supply chain and logistics.

Womenswear chief Jo Jenkins will take up the new role of clothing and beauty director, reporting to McDonald, with expanded responsibilities for all clothing across womenswear, menswear and kidswear.

McDonald will also be part of the M&S operating committee, the team accountable for the day-to-day running of the business and the development and execution of strategy. 

The appointment marks the latest in several changes at M&S, which recorded growth in its clothing business for the first time in two years in January.

Last summer it split with 16-year incumbent ad agency Y&R London and hired Grey London. Last week the retailer announced it would begin a "soft trial" of online grocery delivery this autumn.

Meanwhile McDonald is joining M&S after starting at Halfords as chief executive in 2015, when she left McDonald's after nine years as UK chief executive and president of North West Europe.

Having begun her career as a graduate marketing trainee with Colgate Palmolive, she joined British Airways as a brand manager in 1990 and stayed there for 16 years, rising to head of global marketing, before joining McDonald's in 2006.

Rowe said: "I am pleased with the progress we have made in clothing and home over the last year and the time is now right for this appointment. 

"Jill is an excellent addition to the M&S senior leadership team and we are delighted that she is joining us. Jill’s first-class customer knowledge and great experience in running dynamic, high achieving teams make her exactly the right person to lead this all-important part of our business from recovery in to growth." 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

5 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

6 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

7 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

8 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

9 Tribal Worldwide London boosts senior team with promotions and a hire

Share0 shares

10 Havas London wins Rolls-Royce business

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

M&S hires Halfords CEO McDonald to turn around non-food business

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Apple iPhone and iPad sales drop

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

Adam Crozier to leave ITV after seven years

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

How to make a hit: Originality is overrated

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

Walkers' ad is more confusing than a packet of Cajun squirrel

More