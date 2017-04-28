Kate Magee
Added 24 minutes ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Marks & Spencer is urging the nation to "spend it well" in a new brand campaign that marks a "radical departure" from its previous marketing.

The work is the first since the retailer ended its 16-year relationship with Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe/Y&R after a closed WPP-agency pitch last year that resulted in Grey London’s appointment to the £60m account in August.

The retailer’s new tagline "spend it well" is designed to position M&S as an enabler of a life well-lived.

It is the first time that M&S has united both its food and clothing divisions under a single tagline, which will be used across all digital channels, in-store, and all marketing communications in the future, including M&S Bank and its rewards club, Sparks.

"Spend it well" is based on the insight that, in a world of abundance, people increasingly seek out what is important: quality experiences, people and things that make life special.  

"Our ‘Spend it well’ campaign is a radical departure from where we’ve been previously," said M&S’ executive director of customer, marketing, Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne. "It speaks to deep truths about our customers – based on a huge amount of research and listening – and celebrates their lives in a way which is new and innovative for the brand.

"To remain relevant and attract new customers, we need to get people thinking differently about M&S and recapture our position as a pioneer in culture. That’s why the energy, swagger and spirit of ‘Spend it well’ is so important – it’s about empowering our customers to say no to the ordinary, so they can say yes to the best." 

He added: "We’re committed to helping our customers embrace this attitude by creating and curating the world’s finest, freshest and most inspiring food, by understanding what clothing fits and flatters today’s modern woman, and by ensuring this philosophy is applied across the entire customer experience."

A 60-second TV brand ad launches today, breaking on social media and mobile channels first, including on Twitter and Facebook, and will run throughout ITV's Good Morning Britain from 6am – 8.30am. It will also be supported by a Daily Mail homepage takeover.

The ad is a series of uplifting vignettes urging viewers to make the most of life, by burning the nice candles, wearing your best coast, breaking out the biscuits, saying no to bad food and never settling for uncomfortable knickers. It also urges viewers to say no to regrets and comparing yourself to others.

The spot was directed by François Rousselet through Riff Raff Films, narrated by British actor Helen McCrory and set against a new arrangement of David Bowie’s Rebel Rebel. Grey’s creative directors Danielle Noël and Thom Whitaker worked on the campaign. Mindshare is the media agency.

Alongside the TV ad will run an integrated campaign comprising social, digital, press, outdoor, radio and in-store activation.

A further new TV ad for food will go live on 11 May, with specific spots for M&S’ other key areas including clothing, home, banking and Sparks following later in the year.

Grey London’s chief creative officer Vicki Maguire said: "M&S is a brand that touches almost all of the population – over 60 million pairs of women’s knickers are sold every year. 

"‘Spend it well’ is an attitude they share with their customer – and I should know. I’ve been their biggest fan and biggest critic for years. It’s a shared attitude that strikes a chord whether you’re 18 or 80.

"M&S has taken this to heart, across products, services, innovation, marketing and culture. For me, it’s the excuse I need to wear the nice knickers or crack open the good wine – I’m a firm believer in life’s short, so spend it well."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

3 9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

4 Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

5 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

6 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares

7 LV= pays tribute to 'extremely talented' marketer Guy Hedger

Share0 shares

8 Unlimited launches 200-person CRM agency in Bristol

Share0 shares

9 Costa picks BBH as global ad agency

Share0 shares

10 Dear creatives, it's time to join a movement for rest

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

Just published

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Internet advertisers face new speed claim restrictions to replace 'up to'

Internet advertisers face new speed claim restrictions to replace 'up to'

Crozier did a good job for ITV, but his exit leaves questions

Crozier did a good job for ITV, but his exit leaves questions

Could the language women use on their CVs contribute to an unequal gender pay gap?

Could the language women use on their CVs contribute to an unequal gender pay gap?

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays choose Proximity for combined CRM task

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays choose Proximity for combined CRM task

More