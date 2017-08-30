Ben Bold
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Magners owner C&C strengthens brand presence with pub deal

Magners cider and Tennent's lager owner C&C Group is to boost the presence of its brands in British pubs thanks to the acquisition of pub operator Admiral Taverns.

Magners: the cider brand will strengthen its pub presence in England and Wales following Admiral deal
Magners: the cider brand will strengthen its pub presence in England and Wales following Admiral deal

C&C teamed up with New York-based Proprium Capital Partners for the deal, with the brewer paying £37m for a 47% equity stake, while Proprium and Admiral Management are providing the remaining equity.

The brewer, which also owns brands including Bulmers, Blackthorn, Ye Olde English and Tipperary Natural Mineral Water, hopes that the deal will strengthen its "route to market" and has confirmed that the agreement will give it direct access to Admiral’s entire chain of pubs through a "procurement and supply agreement".

Admiral operates 845 pubs across England and Wales, territories where C&C does not have as much distribution muscle compared with in Ireland and Scotland.

C&C has made various failed acquisition approaches in the last three years, including to Spirit Pub Company and Punch Taverns, which were subsequently taken over by Greene King and Heineken (alongside Patron Capital Partners) respectively.

Admiral’s pubs are 95% freehold or long leasehold and based in predominantly suburban and urban areas. The group’s management team will continue to run the business following the deal. Its latest results for the year ending 28 May 2016 saw it post underlying Ebitda of £25.2m.

The deal is subject to approval by the Financial Conduct Authority and is expected to be ratified by November.

Stephen Glancey, C&C’s chief executive, said: "For C&C, this is an attractive opportunity to create a new long-term investment in the important on-trade channel, without taking significant financial and operational risk.

"The investment will provide our brands with improved distribution in some of the best community pubs across the UK, with an opportunity to enhance on-trade penetration further over time."

Magners' advertising account is handled by Fold7, which was appointed in 2015.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

BRANDS
Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago

Four essentials for fast-turnaround research

MEDIA
From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

Promoted

August 30, 2017
ocean outdoor

From the idea to the big screen: "Churchie's Drive-Thru Car Insurance"

MEDIA
Case study: programmatic as a force for good

Promoted

August 29, 2017

Case study: programmatic as a force for good

MOST READ
TRENDING
We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Share August 30, 2017 Sarah Hardcastle

1 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

The British public deserves better than a bored model with a big search bar.

Moneysupermarket: Dirty Dancing tribute

2 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

4 Is the Trivago ad really the nadir of the ad industry's output?

L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

5 L'Oréal drops model Munroe Bergdorf after her Facebook rant

6 Spotify deepens programmatic ambition with Gierlinska hire

Share0 shares

7 Disney and John Lewis to host Star Wars-themed bar

Share0 shares

8 Vodafone gets help from young creatives to launch mobile youth brand

Share0 shares

9 Digital Mavericks 2017: Alternative portraits of success

Share0 shares

10 Gruppo Campari strikes comprehensive deal with WPP

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job description: Creative director

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 GDPR will render 75% of UK marketing data obsolete

Share0 shares

7 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

8 The experience economy: key trends for 2017

Share0 shares

9 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares