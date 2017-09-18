Magnum's brand collaborations in numbers

Source: Magnum and Hot Pickle
Magnum, the Unilever-owned ice cream brand, has been collaborating with other brands since 2012, with annual pop-ups around London. Campaign takes a look at the numbers.
Source: Magnum and Hot Pickle
A new Campaign for a new breed
New ideas, new perspectives, new focus
Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you needRegister Now
You have
[DAYS_LEFT] Days left
of your free trialSubscribe now
Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign eventsBecome a member
Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.Create an Alert Now
What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...
Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).