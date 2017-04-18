Omar Oakes
Added 22 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mail poaches Telegraph's Melanie Danks as chief client officer

Mail Advertising, the Daily Mail's in-house sales team has poached The Telegraph's Melanie Danks for the newly-created role of chief client officer.

Danks: joins after six years at Telegraph Media Group
Danks: joins after six years at Telegraph Media Group

Danks will report to chief revenue officer Clare Rush and will be responsible for building partnerships with clients and helping brands connect with the right audiences across mobile, social and video.

Having joined Telegraph Media Group as client director in 2011, she worked at The Independent and The Evening Standard for two years as deputy commercial director, where she was responsible for reviewing the group’s entire commercial operations, and then sales director.

Her move to Independent Newspapers came after 17 years at Express Newspapers, most recently as head of trading after roles as group advertising controller across the group and ad controller at the Daily Star

Danks’ appointment comes at an especially tough time for newspapers beyond the long-term trend of advertisers switching spend to Facebook and Google. The latest Pamco figures showed a 3% fall in print readership was accompanied by an 8% drop in desktop readership compared to a smaller growth in mobile at 4%.

Nevertheless the Mail's publisher DGMT pulled out of an industry-wide plan to pool newspaper ad sales in January.

It is the second major appointment by since being promoted last year to replace Mel Scott. Dominic Williams, former chief trading officer at Dentsu Aegis Group’s buying arm Amplifi, will join Mail Advertising in June as chief investment officer.

Rob Lynam, the former head of trading at MEC UK, joined Mail Advertising as head of commercial development last year.

Mail Advertising, formerly known as Mail Brands, is the sales team for DMG Media titles the Daily MailThe Mail on Sunday and MailOnline.

Rush said: "Mel is a highly skilled and respected industry leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the table, as well as an unmatched ‘little black book’ of contacts.

"In a fast-changing market, Mel will provide our clients with an expert and authoritative view of the ad world and further strengthen our talented leadership team."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

2 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

3 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

4 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

5 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

6 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

Share0 shares

7 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

4 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever
Shares0

5 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

6 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Creativity's female future

Share0 shares

Just published

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

ASA stamps down on record number of ads in 2016

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Netto gives Easter Bunny reboot the Hollywood treatment

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Brand entertainment is entering a brave new world

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

Condé Nast hits out at The Sunday Times Style over readership numbers

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

From 'die-hards' to 'devastated pessimists', early thoughts from the Brexit election voter tribes

More