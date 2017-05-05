Omar Oakes
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MailOnline expands brand video player to mobile

MailOnline is expanding its recently-launched sponsored video player to mobile as it hopes to woo advertisers with a new viewability guarantee and cheaper rate.

Iceland: MailOnline sponsored video channel client
Iceland: MailOnline sponsored video channel client

MailOnline, which remains the world’s biggest English-language news website, attracted 243 million unique visitors last month, and recorded 132 million visitors to mobile device apps in April.

Branded videos are now guaranteed to get at least 1.5 million views of over 10 seconds each for 6p per view, which adds up to £90,000 including video production. 

This is two-thirds of the 9p per view that was quoted when the sponsored video player launched in February. The videos sit within the sidebar feed.

Branded video advertisers on MailOnline include Marks & Spencer, Iceland and P&O Cruises.

MailOnline has promoted Matthew Breen, the head of VoD and mobile, to director of branded video to help grow commercial revenue from video. 

Breen joined MailOnline in 2014 after nearly eight years at Havas Media, most recently as head of video, and MPG Media Contacts before it folded into Havas Media. 

He said: "The number of unique visitors accessing MailOnline through a mobile device is up 20% from this time last year, so this next step makes total sense.

"We believe the cross-platform video player will only increase views and intent-to-purchase rates, and we’ve delivered some phenomenal results for our launch partners."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results
Share May 05, 2017 Emily Tan & Simon Gwynn

1 Facebook Messenger search is turning up risqué results

Facebook Messenger is suggesting pages for escort agencies to users unlikely to be looking for them, Campaign has found.

M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

2 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

3 9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

4 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

5 British Airways confirms WPP duties after account win

6 British Airways returns to Ogilvy as part of WPP win

Share0 shares

7 Carat trials out-of-hours emails ban

Share0 shares

8 Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

Share0 shares

9 YouTube's Barb bid rejected

Share0 shares

10 Wacl Future Leaders: You are your biggest investment

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 M&S unveils 'radical' new brand campaign created by Grey London

Share0 shares

9 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

10 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

Just published

Twitter partners with Dunnhumby to woo FMCG brands

Twitter partners with Dunnhumby to woo FMCG brands

ITV's gory John Hurt obit breached broadcast rules

ITV's gory John Hurt obit breached broadcast rules

MailOnline expands brand video player to mobile

MailOnline expands brand video player to mobile

Why protecting city cocks is my creative crusade

Why protecting city cocks is my creative crusade

Labour pledges to ban junk food ads on TV before watershed

Labour pledges to ban junk food ads on TV before watershed

More