The making of an ad: Behind Moneysupermarket.com's '80s infused film

The two-minute film, which debuted during The X Factor, reprises two mortal enemies as the unlikeliest of dance partners.

Moneysupermarket.com's brand director, Philippa Heywood, discussed how it is important for the brand to stay fresh. She believes that the positive engagement scores of the He-Man and Skeletor ads reflect their broad appeal.

Pippa Morris, Mother London's strategy director, said the agency felt "there was a lot of richness still to play" with the two characters, and despite the ad having a nostalgic theme it is was still received well.

The ad shows the pair taking to the dance floor and recreating the iconic dance moves from the 1987 blockbuster Dirty Dancing.

We talked to both Mother London and Moneysupermarket.com at Gosh! Comics in Soho.