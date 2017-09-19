Making Tesco great again

Trust in institutions is at an all-time low. More than half the population believes that "the system" – business included – is failing them 1. People’s "trust antennae" are now finely tuned and hard-won trust is all too easily lost.

Tesco was once one of Britain’s most trusted brands but a series of reputational challenges eroded that faith. So how could the supermarket win it back when trust has never been harder to earn?

With the arrival of new chief executive Dave Lewis, Tesco set about rebuilding trust at a time when faith in institutions was falling off the edge of a cliff. The task was described by the boss of a rival retailer as nothing short of "open-heart surgery – in public".

Tesco had also prided itself on being customer-centric

The insight

The answer to Tesco’s future lay in its past. In its heyday, Tesco had been a truly customer-centric business.

Between 1993 and 2015, it had launched 114 helpful initiatives, including mother-and-baby changing facilities, Tesco Clubcard, the "one in front" customer promise on queuing at the checkout and many more. Serving people’s needs had not just been an advertising proposition but Tesco’s driving business philosophy. The business and the brand had been one and the same.

To regain trust, Tesco needed to get back to serving people, not just running shops. Back to being the customer champion, a workplace colleagues could be proud of and back to being trusted by suppliers.

Tesco didn’t just need a new approach to marketing, it needed to repurpose the entire organisation. As Lewis put it: "You can’t advertise your way out of a problem you behaved yourself into."

‘Trust in UK businesses to do the right thing has hit rock bottom but Tesco is weathering the storm’

The plan

Tesco set a new brand purpose – a "reset" for the entire organisation – to drive change from the inside out, increasing trust and differentiation on the foundation of "helpfulness" – "Serving Britain’s shoppers a little better every day."

Driven by this purpose, Tesco set three objectives:

Get customers to recommend Tesco and come back time and again.

Get colleagues to recommend Tesco as a great place to work and shop.

Build trusted relationships with suppliers.

The first stage was to fix the basics. From there, marketing could follow. Tesco moved quickly to simplify its range, invest in price to offer more consistent value, rebuild supplier relations, improve customer service and invest in colleague-first initiatives to restore pride in the business.

For its part, marketing then needed to engage customers, colleagues and suppliers in Tesco’s purpose, to win back their trust, loyalty and advocacy.

Helpfulness was placed at the heart of the plan. Having lacked differentiation, Tesco now has a clear and relevant differentiator, with tangible initiatives to back it up.

The company took the decision to retain "Every little helps" but turn it back into a genuinely customer-centric proposition.

Tesco developed an entirely new media strategy to drive a consistent, differentiated brand presence – putting customers, rather than trading, at the heart of channel choices. Of course, as the nation’s largest supermarket, Tesco needs scale. But to achieve its objectives, its media choices had to reflect modern Britain in all its diversity. This meant better use of data to drive localisation and personalisation, and a radical shift in the media mix from print to digital. The media strategy also encouraged the use of colleagues, stores and owned channels – providing evidence of (and helping to drive) change from the inside out.

The challenges

Winning back trust by returning to something that had worked well for Tesco in the past seemed fairly straightforward. But with people’s trust antennae on red alert, this was more of a communications minefield than it appeared. The key issues were:

1. Whatever Tesco said in marketing had to be borne out by reality.

2. Tesco has a huge customer base that reflects modern Britain in all its diversity.

3. For Tesco, authenticity and credibility start from the inside out – with stores and colleagues.

4. To prove that Tesco is genuinely helpful, it needed to connect with people in moments that truly matter to them. Promising helpfulness in an unspecific or random way would not wash, so it had to be highly attuned to what matters to people right now – and then be sufficiently fleet of foot not just to jump on the bandwagon and market that moment but to help in the moment.

5. Tesco could not focus solely on brand perceptions. It still needed to drive sales.

The process

The process was designed to be:

1. Fast.

2. Customer-led – with his marketing › background, Lewis was determined to put the customer front and centre.

3. Inclusive – involving cross-discipline representatives from finance to store colleagues to suppliers.

4. Rallying – bringing the entire organisation on board was essential to drive change from the inside out.

5. Practical – creating brand purpose that inspired action, providing tangible ways in which Tesco could help shoppers, suppliers, colleagues and communities.

Executing the plan

Helpfulness is the lens through which all activity has been planned. If it is not helpful, it’s not Tesco. It’s a lens that lends itself to greater use of digital channels – enabling the supermarket to be helpful on a more personal, relevant and timely basis. There are four key strands to the activity:

1. Helpful shopping experience

Tesco needed to show customers that it understood and could help them with their day-to-day shopping challenges, so we introduced to the nation a new family that has discovered all sorts of ways in which Tesco is helping its customers. This populist vehicle has worked harder than any, achieving remarkable cut-through and favour among customers2.

2. Helpful food quality

Customers had lost faith in the quality of Tesco’s food. The problem was one of brand perception rather than actual quality: in blind taste tests, Tesco’s food outscored its rivals’. Tesco needed to close this perception gap and do so through the lens of helpfulness.

Our research shows that people aren’t just looking for quality food (which is where rival communication tends to start and stop), but easy ways to get a good-quality meal on the table. And they’re not turning to chefs or experts for help but to family and friends who better understand their motivations (as well as their time, skill and financial constraints). Research also shows that favourite recipes tend to have a personal story attached to them. Getting dinner on the table is as much about love and relationships as it is about quality food.

"Food love stories", which launched in January, helps people, just like a friend would. It provides not just down-to-earth inspiration for good-quality meal solutions, but emotional inspiration too. It has shown the plurality of Britain’s food tastes, from David’s "hot or not" chicken curry to Henry’s "being good tonight" falafel, Alice’s "peacemaking" cupcakes, Helen’s "homecoming" lamb and Nana’s "magic" soup. The ingredients for each recipe are easy to buy from Tesco and accompanied by digital and in-store advice.

Tesco Food Love Stories | David’s ‘Hot or Not’ Chicken Curry

3. Helpful trading

Many brands, including Tesco, ride on the back of key cultural moments to drive short-term sales. But Tesco now does it differently. It has shifted from "hard sell" to "helpful sell". What better way to demonstrate helpfulness than at moments that truly matter to people?

During The Great British Bake Off in 2015, Tesco helped baking-obsessed Brits perfect their bakes. Each week (with just eight days from discovering the Bake Off theme of the week to being on air), we created social videos featuring Ian, one of Tesco’s in-store bakers, plus recipe cards, in-store and online tips, print ads – as well as "bake it or fake it" advice – all to help people master the techniques featured in that week’s episode.

On Father’s Day 2016, we handed over the in-store Tannoy system to shoppers so they could publicly express their feelings for their dads. We created digital films from the dads’ reactions – and then provided a helpful Father’s Day reminder, gift ideas and dad-friendly recipes.

Since Christmas 2015, we have not just promoted toys but called on kids to become Toy Testers to help adults "get it right".

This is the hyper-targeted, culturally relevant delivery of Tesco’s helpfulness. Through this, the brand is building trust by being of, rather than just for, the people. It’s the real people, real reactions, real stories and real time that are key to the success of this strand of Tesco’s marketing activity.

Tesco Father’s Day | Introducing Tannoy Takeover

4. Helpful citizenship

With a store in nearly every town, it is vital for Tesco to make a positive difference to the communities it serves. Tesco’s Community Food Connection initiative helps to reduce food waste in its stores by donating surplus food to more than 5,400 local charities and community groups across the UK. So far, the initiative has donated in excess of 10 million meals’ worth of surplus food.

Furthermore, Tesco’s "Bags of Help" initiative uses the money raised through the government’s 5p bag charge to fund thousands of local projects across the UK.

The results

In the past year, trust in UK businesses to "do the right thing" has hit rock bottom3, but Tesco is weathering the storm. "Every little › helps" is making a big difference and the brand has been revitalised, driven by a clear sense of purpose.

People are talking positively about Tesco again: it was the most improved brand in the Brand Index Buzz rankings in 20164.

They are more likely to recommend Tesco: its NPS (net promoter score) has risen by 13% in the past two years – more than for any other retailer5. And, in 2016, Tesco’s Brand Index score (a measure of overall brand health and trust in the brand) hit its highest level for four years6.

In April this year, Tesco reported its first full-year like-for-like UK sales growth since 2010. Market share also increased last year for the first time in five years7.

The future

Tesco has made a good start in revitalising the business but there is still more to do to solidify the trust it has regained.

In July, the company became the first retailer to cover the cost of VAT on tampons to make them more affordable for customers – the epitome of "Every little helps".

That strapline first galvanised the business some 25 years ago but is has become more relevant than ever. In our connected, always-on world, we could all do with a helping hand.

