Emily Tan
Added 10 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

Over half of digital marketers believe cookie-based advertising will die out in the next 12 months as "people-based" marketing budgets grow, research has found.

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

As marketers turn away from cookie-based campaigns, 83% say people-based campaigns perform better, said the Power of the People report published by Time Inc's ad tech company Viant.

Unlike cookies, people-based campaigns target real people linked across multiple devices using registered user data. This allows marketers to reach individuals across all their channels and also, to track offline sales.

When asked why they felt people-based campaigns performed better, marketers pointed to improved targeting (58%) and the ability to reach real people (40%).

Two-thirds of mobile devices do not accept cookies, so over a third (36%) of marketers value the ability to track users across these devices.

As a result, people-based marketing budgets are growing. Marketers expect to spend 40% of their digital advertising budgets on people-based marketing campaigns in 2017.

However, the vast majority are investing in people-based marketing on social media (75%).

The report commissioned Censuswide to survey 251 brand-side digital marketers in December 2016. The respondents all work within companies with an annual turnover of at least £5m.

"As social media ad spend accounts for less than half of all display ad spend according to the IAB, the report shows the full potential of people-based campaigns is still untapped across the rest of the web," noted the report.

Challenges

The main roadblock for marketers is a lack of reliable people-based marketing partners (48%), followed by followed by difficulties accessing and using first party data (38%), according to the study.

In fact, over half of those surveyed (53%) said they do not use any first party data in their advertising campaigns.

A third of those asked said they have been held back by their agency not suggesting a people-based marketing approach in the past.

"This research data shows that marketers’ faith in the cookie is crumbling," Toby Benjamin, vice-president of platform partnerships at Viant. "I'm optimistic that we will see a real shift in attitudes towards digital marketing in the UK over the next few years."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Share0 shares

7 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

8 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Why brands are getting political

Why brands are getting political

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

Y&R London launches branded content division

Y&R London launches branded content division

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

More