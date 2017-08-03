Simon Gwynn
Added 7 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Marketing leaders see Brexit as an opportunity not a threat

A survey of the leading UK marketers by the Chartered Institute of Marketing has revealed they are much more likely to see Brexit as an opportunity rather than a threat, in spite of factors like rising inflation.

Marketing leaders see Brexit as an opportunity not a threat

The professional body polled 108 chief marketing officers, marketing directors and communications directors from companies across a wide range of sectors with at least 500 employees, and a turnover of at least £250m.

Half of those surveyed said they considered the changing relationship between the UK and Europe to be an opportunity, while only 27% saw it as a threat.

There was also a common believe that Brexit would buck the trend of marketing budgets being hit by upheaval in the political or economic context. While 71% agreed that marketing is likely to be the first area of spend to be cut in uncertain times, only 22% thought Brexit would lead to reduced budgets – while 38% thought budgets would be increased.

Research earlier this year from CIM and YouGov identified Brexit as the biggest concern for UK marketers.

The new research also found that the requirement for marketers to report on the success and impact of their activities was increasing, with more than half (57%) saying they were expected to provide more reports to senior management than they were two years ago.

But other findings revealed a lack of confidence among some marketers in their ability to make the case for the impact of marketing. Less than half (44%) said they felt comfortable using appropriate metrics to demonstrate the impact of their work on revenue growth, with similar numbers for impact on brand reputation (45%) and customer experience and engagement (41%).

Meanwhile, 60% said that marketing was not taken seriously in their company as a revenue driver, and the same proportion felt their company could do more to leverage marketing to drive revenue.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme
Share August 03, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

Sky has officially launched a loyalty scheme to reward long-term users of its TV services as it faces stiffening competition from over-the-top providers Netflix and Amazon.

PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

2 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

3 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

4 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

5 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

6 Google's UK marketing chief: focus on people

Share0 shares

7 It's a strange but great time to be a creative

Share0 shares

8 Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition

Share0 shares

9 Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Share0 shares

10 Mindshare promotes Fowler to worldwide central CEO

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares