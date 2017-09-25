Marketing New Thinking Awards 2017: the full results

Channel 4 has scooped the Grand Prix at the Marketing New Thinking Awards, held in partnership with Sky Media, for the second year running.

The broadcaster triumphed at the awards, which are powered by Campaign, for its awe-inspiring work promoting its coverage of the Rio 2016 Paralympics alongside its in-house agency 4Creative and OMD. Last year Channel 4’s innovative promotion of its Humans show nabbed the top prize.

The Awards, which were held at London’s One Marylebone today (27 September), celebrated the brands and agencies thriving by "doing different".

Nike was named Innovative Brand of the Year, an award decided by Campaign’s editorial team. The sportswear brand won plaudits for the ambition of "Breaking2", its sub-two-hour marathon attempt and "moonshot" marketing moment that made headlines around the world.

Meanwhile, VCCP was named New Thinking Agency of the Year after winning Brand Experience: Live for its easyJet "Holland Doors" campaign and Social Storytelling with Nationwide for the #GotThisFromMum drive.

Winners across other categories included Tesco/Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, Diageo-owned Captain Morgan/RPM and Transport for London for its work on Twitter.

The UK editor of Campaign, Rachel Barnes, said: "Tonight we’ve seen examples of truly innovative work by some of the best agencies and brands out there. It’s not easy cutting through the clutter of today’s busy consumer landscape but the New Thinking winners show that it can be done."

Rachel Bristow, director of partnerships, Sky Media, added: "We always want to celebrate those that go their own way, think differently, and ultimately make great strides for their brand. We’re thrilled to be part of the New Thinking Awards again and congratulate all the winners whose great work shone through."

The full results

