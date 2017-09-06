Brittaney Kiefer
Added 47 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Marmite's new app tests reactions to the divisive spread

Marmite has launched an app that analyses people's emotions as they eat the spread and determines whether they are born to love or hate it.

Marmite's new app tests reactions to the divisive spread

TasteFace, created by digital agency AnalogFolk, uses facial recognition technology to gauge people’s reactions to Marmite. The software builds on the Microsoft Emotion API that recognises facial expressions across eight emotions such as contempt, disgust, happiness, fear and surprise. 

AnalogFolk developed a bespoke algorithm to convert those emotions into a sliding scale of love and hate for Marmite. After the taste test, the app gives users a rating between 0% and 100%. 

TasteFace encourages users to share the results of their test, with a customisable reaction gif for social media.

The app is part of a Marmite campaign claiming that people are born genetically more likely to love or hate the product. The Unilever brand commissioned a scientific study that discovered 15 genetic markers linked to people’s preference for the spread. 

Adam & Eve/DDB created the campaign, which includes a TV ad that broke on Saturday. People can also order their own Marmite gene testing kits.

Philippa Atkinson, brand manager for Marmite at Unilever, said: "With TasteFace we are encouraging the British public to try Marmite, butter their toast and discover their fate – are they lovers or haters? We know that some people have written off Marmite in the past, so innovations like TasteFace, while fun, also serve a real purpose, by encouraging people to give it a go!" 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now

Partner content

MEDIA
Connolly…“Are you delivering your message to real people, cookies, or impressions?”

Promoted

Added 1 hour ago

Dmexco Decoded: Powering your advertising through technology

MEDIA
Smith… “Brands need to create a fully relevant, cross-channel consumer experience”

Promoted

Added 2 hours ago

Dmexco Decoded: Reacting to the rise of social video on Facebook and beyond

MEDIA
Intowow's new tech serves latency-free VPAID content for the first time.

Promoted

September 06, 2017

Video ad-serving that might actually work: the new app reality

AGENCY
Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

Promoted

September 04, 2017

Going Underground: humans crave emotion, but do they buy it?

MOST READ
TRENDING
WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency
Share September 06, 2017 Gideon Spanier

1 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Wavemaker will be the name of the WPP agency formed by the merger of MEC and Maxus.

Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

2 Marmite gene testing could prove whether you're born to 'love it or hate it'

The secret to great creative is...account people?

3 The secret to great creative is...account people?

Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

4 Barclays poised to move £60m media account to Omnicom from WPP's Maxus

100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

5 100 Years of Ads: Best Campaigns for Social Good

6 Your career is a collective effort

Share0 shares

7 Tyrrells launches debut TV ads with new 'absurd what we do' tagline

Share0 shares

8 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares

9 Sainsbury's Tu launches new brand position 'Be you' in first campaign by Portas

Share0 shares

10 Adam & Eve shareholders pocket £110m after earn-out

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

2 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

3 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

4 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Audi rolls out global VR experience to get people back into the showroom

Share0 shares

8 Moneysupermarket.com pays homage to Dirty Dancing in latest spot from Mother

Share0 shares

9 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

10 WPP unveils Wavemaker as name of merged MEC-Maxus agency

Share0 shares