Mars Petcare gives brutal twist to debut ad for Dreamies Deli-Catz brand

The ad, created by Adam & Eve/DDB, reminds cat owners to "treat your cat before it treats itself" to promote the premium range that is made with 80% chicken, beef or turkey.

It tells the story of a domestic cat and its friend, a baby chicken, who play and eat together at home after being let in the house by the cat’s owner. All is going so well until one night they are kept waiting outside for a long time.

The viewer is led to believe they are looking into one another’s eyes as another sign of affection, until the door is finally opened to reveal the cat’s gregariousness has given way to base hunger.

The 60-second spot launches today and was created by Adam & Eve/DDB’s Jonas Roth and Rasmus Smith Bech – the creative duo behind Volvo’s "Life paint" who joined the Omnicom agency last year. Keith Schofield directed the ad through Caviar and MediaCom is handling the media.

The Deli-Catz brand was launched in July, a month after sister Mars brand Whiskas launched Whiskas Trio Crunchy Treats. The company sees potential in growing the sales of cat treats because 60% of cat owners do not currently buy them for pets.

Rick Brim, chief creative officer at Adam & Eve/DDB, said of the ad: "The internet is littered with cat videos. To stand out, we look to tell stories where cat owners can recognise and enjoy their cats’ true behaviour – both the super-cute and the not-so-cute."