Martell calls pitch for UK advertising

AKQA created packaging for Martell that turned into a virtual-reality headset

Creativebrief has begun a search for UK agencies on behalf of Martell, which does not currently have an above-the-line partner.

Last year, Martell worked with AKQA on a project. The WPP shop created packaging that turned into

a virtual-reality headset. The review does not affect AKQA.

Coley Porter Bell handles brand strategy and packaging design for Martell. Havas Media has held Pernod Ricard’s media business since 2013.

Last week, Pernod Ricard reported that a 10% surge in Chinese demand for Martell had helped the company beat first-half earnings forecasts. Pernod Ricard posted 4% growth in profit from recurring operations to €1.5bn (£1.3bn) on group sales of €5.1bn.

Pernod Ricard did not respond to a request for comment.