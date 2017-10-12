Emily Tan
Matt Law leaves AnalogFolk after six years

AnalogFolk's chief operating officer, Matt Law, has left the agency to join a blockchain-focused VC firm called Outlier Ventures.

Law: has left his post as chief operating officer at AnalogFolk
Law first joined AnalogFolk in 2011 as managing director of London from Elvis where he was a business director.

Last year, he was promoted to chief operating officer, making him part of AnalogFolk's global management team. 

AnalogFolk issued the following statement: 

"We can confirm that Matt Law has left AnalogFolk to pursue interests outside the agency world. Having been with the agency for over six years we have nothing but respect and gratitude for the contribution he has made to the business over the years and we wish him all the best for the future."

There are no immediate plans to appoint a new chief operating officer.

