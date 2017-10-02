Max Factor launches bespoke ads for boutique cinemas

Max Factor: ads feature make-up tutorials

The deal, brokered by Zenith, will see the Max Factor ads shown at Curzon, Everyman and Picturehouse Cinemas – whose sales are managed by Digital Cinema Media.

Max Factor will be aligned with four upcoming movie releases from this month until June 2018, with a 60-second ad created by Recipe that outlines how to "Create the look" of that film.

The deal initially runs alongside 20th Century Fox movies Murder on the Orient Express and The Greatest Showman.

Key assets and branding will feature across all three cinema brands’ websites and newsletters and for each movie, one Max Factor premiere event will be hosted in locations across the UK.

Max Factor is also hosting a three-minute make-up tutorial on its website to "inspire the glamorous look" from Murder on the Orient Express, which stars Johnny Depp and Penelope Cruz.

Sara Wolverson, marketing director of Coty Consumer Beauty, UK & Ireland, said: "Makeup artistry is at the heart of our heritage and we want our audience to share in the excitement of creating looks real women can easily achieve, adapted from the big screen."