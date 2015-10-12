Mazda fights back against automation in campaign celebrating the love of driving

Created by Team Cosmo, the Düsseldorf-based bespoke WPP unit created for Mazda's European advertising and media – and London-based Antidote, the campaign references Jinba Ittai, a Japanese phrase referring to the unity between a mounted archer and their horse.

The TV ad, which debuts tonight, is supported by print and online. The campaign was created for Team Cosmo/Antidote by Toby Derham, and directed by Christian Webber through Soup.filmproduktion.

Claire Andrews, marketing director of Mazda Motor UK, said: "As other brands limit the act of driving through technological changes, our role is to create cars that bring the driver and their car closer together.

"Our designers and engineers are continually striving to perfect this. We believe effective communication between man and machine not only makes driving safer, but also more satisfying, more rewarding and more fun. We want people driving our cars, not being passengers. The Drive Together campaign highlights the bond between car and driver."