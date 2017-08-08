Gurjit Degun
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mazda offers two-wheel stunt in VR test drive

Mazda is using virtual reality to offer consumers the chance to experience a two-wheel stunt for its latest model, the CX-5.

Mazda offers two-wheel stunt in VR test drive

The brand is working with Lively Agency for the experience, which lets people sit in the car and experience a virtual reality test drive around the Longcross test track in Surrey which culminates in the stunt.

Drivers will also have access to an interactive mobile-friendly website to understand more about the features of the car. A link to this is sent via email or SMS as soon as the experience is over.

By doing this, Mazda is attempting to target more people who are increasingly looking online for their latest car, over TV, newspaper or magazines.

Kim Crawford, Mazda UK marketing communications manager, said: "Lively are our go to agency for pioneering tech in live environments; to literally get a test drive experience on a track, while sat inside the all-new Mazda CX-5 without leaving the building was an inspirational idea that we are confident will deliver great results."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends
Share Added 38 hours ago Gideon Spanier

1 PHD snatches back Sainsbury's £115m media as review drama ends

Sainsbury's has confirmed that PHD has won its consolidated £115m media planning and buying account, ending the long-running drama over the account review.

Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

2 Digital Mavericks: Shortlist unveiled plus meet the judges

Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

3 Sky launches four-tier loyalty scheme

Neymar in Gillette's Mach3 ad

4 The Neymar price tag deconstructed

Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

5 Hard lessons from Sainsbury's media review saga

6 KFC 'whole chicken' ad will not be investigated by ASA

Share0 shares

7 Google's UK marketing chief: focus on people

Share0 shares

8 It's a strange but great time to be a creative

Share0 shares

9 Pitch update: Investec, Jaguar Land Rover and Barclays

Share0 shares

10 Accenture marches further into marketing with Brand Learning acquisition

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

2 Job description: Campaign manager

3 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads
Shares0

5 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

Share0 shares

10 Hearts & Science chief wields baton of change

Share0 shares