McDonald's confirms UK home delivery amid sales growth

McDonald's will be trialling a home-delivery service for the first time in the UK this summer, its UK chief executive Paul Pomroy has said.

In an interview with Sky News, Pomroy confirmed the plans, which will aim to help the fast food giant continue to compete in a market in which food delivery players like Just Eat and Deliveroo are flourishing.

Acknowledging that McDonald’s was responding to the movement of the market, Pomroy said: "We looked at other brands that already do delivery. We're not the first to deliver. But we want to be a follower that does it in the right way.

"So if you order a Big Mac meal at home, then you want to feel that you've been well treated in terms of the price and the way it's been delivered."

Pomroy also said that all of the company’s 115,000 UK employees would be offered the right to a fixed-term contract. The issue of zero-hour contracts, which the business has used in the past, has been high on the political agenda in recent years.

But he added that in restaurants in which the new contract option had been trialled, 80% of staff had chosen to remain on a zero-hour contract, which offers more flexibility.

The global business announced yesterday that total revenues had fallen 4% to $5.68bn (£4.43bn) in the first three months of 2017, which McDonald's said was due to the impact of refranchising its restaurants.

But like-for-like sales were up 4%, which growth across all the segments of the business. In the "international lead" segment, covering mature markets including the UK, sales were up 2.8%.

McDonald's president and global chief executive Steve Easterbrook said: "Our efforts to build a better McDonald's are yielding meaningful results. There's a sense of urgency across the business as we take actions to retain existing customers, regain lapsed customers and convert casual customers to committed customers.

"We're continuing to build a more personalised and enjoyable visit, which delights customers with the taste and quality of our food and offers the highest level of convenience, in order to gain traffic in an increasingly competitive industry and deliver profitable growth for our system and shareholders."

