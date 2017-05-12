McDonald's says sorry for exploiting childhood bereavement

The UK-targeted ad, created by Leo Burnett London, depicts a boy searching for a connection with his departed father. He eventually discovered that he and his father both like McDonald's Filet-O-Fish.

The ad has been criticised by those who have lost a parent, widows and charity organisation, Grief Encountered, reported the BBC.

I am sickened and disgusted by this advert. Lost my dad at 9. Memories? Yes .Burger? No! Shameful ad #McDonalds — Cate Wilson (@Cate43) May 12, 2017

I lost my father when I was a child and I find the latest McDonald's advert disgusting and offensive. Shame on you! #mcdonalds #badtaste — The Midgers (@midgersbtfc06) May 14, 2017

McDonald's told Campaign in a statement: ""We apologise for any upset this advert has caused. This was by no means an intention of ours and we regret some have interpreted it in a negative way."