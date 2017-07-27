Jenny Chan
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

McSuicide? Twitter hoax affects McDonald's Hong Kong

McDonald's Hong Kong received worldwide publicity due to a Twitter squatter making cryptic posts about suicide, kidnap and romantic rejection.

McSuicide? Twitter hoax affects McDonald's Hong Kong

An unverified Twitter account with the handle @Mc_DonaldsHK, apparently created in October 2016 and since suspended, has been posting nondescript promotional tweets for products like McSpicy Chicken Filet, the Grand Mac and the Mac Jr (incidentally, both of these have not been introduced in Hong Kong yet).

But it went out of character this past weekend.

"Please kill me i wish to die" appeared in the midst of legitimate-sounding promotions such as for a tie-in with the Minions movie. "Where is my son they took my son" and "I want to quit. She left me" followed shortly.

"I would like my weekends if she just called me back for once. All I do is wait.", and then "I miss her so f***ing much. F*** this job. Where is my wife and where is my son."

 

 

These cryptic lamentations about a possibly broken home had users worldwide befuddled. Some were genuinely concerned about the tweeter's mental state of health and offering suicide prevention helplines, some speculating that it was a PR stunt by the brand's social media staffer, and some wondering if the account was hacked. Others made digs about the fast food giant and joked about rivals kidnapping the tweeter's 'son'.

The brand's US spokeswoman Terri Hickey told Gizmodo that "this is not a McDonald’s Twitter account but one that is impersonating a verified account, and the company is "taking steps to have it promptly taken down".

The actual McDonald's Hong Kong team had the same response as Hickey to Campaign Asia's queries this morning. As for McDonald's Hong Kong itself, the local branch does not seem to have an official Twitter account.

The account's handle (@Mc_DonaldsHK) has since been changed to @notMcDonaldsHK, this time specifying it is a parody account, but Twitter did not find it amusing.

<

A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis
Share July 27, 2017 Maisie McCabe

1 MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Richemont, the Swiss-based luxury goods company, has appointed MediaCom to its $400m (£304m) global media planning and buying account, ending its relationship with Publicis Media.

Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

2 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

3 Vegan ad criticising 'inhumane' dairy practices escapes ban

The rise of the 48-shit poster

4 The rise of the 48-shit poster

Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

5 Movers and shakers: Argos, Vodafone, TBWA\London

6 Amazon launches global media review

Share0 shares

7 Grey London and Volvo triumph in Channel 4's £1m diversity competition

Share0 shares

8 ASDA and Virgin Media receive most nominations for Marketing New Thinking Awards as 2017 shortlist revealed

Share0 shares

9 EE takes customers to EE class in ad for free Apple Music

Share0 shares

10 Adidas' communications chief: never stop learning

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

3 Job description: Campaign manager

4 Job Description: Creative director

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

7 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Love Island: how brands made the most of the summer's smash hit

Share0 shares

10 Media agencies face 'big bang' moment

Share0 shares