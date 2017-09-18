Duncan Trigg
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
4-6 minutes

My Media Week: Duncan Trigg, Oliver Media

An inside model that plugs agency teams straight into client's offices is one way to combat transparency issues, says Duncan Trigg, managing director of Oliver Media.

My Media Week: Duncan Trigg, Oliver Media

Monday

First thing I do in the morning is look out of the window and see if the hour-long commute on my motorbike is going to be sullied by rain. It’s sunny…for now.

Biking’s a great way to get to work – it blasts the cobwebs away from whatever the weekend delivered, and gets me focused on the week ahead. Plus, it means I’m usually out of the house before the bedlam of getting the children up and out to school ensues.

Mondays are often meeting heavy for me, both internal and client-facing. It’s a very exciting time at Oliver. Bringing the functionality of agencies into our clients’ offices is infinitely more complicated than I gave it credit for before I joined. The attention to detail is phenomenal and what I most respect. 

The team and I plot the week ahead and what it entails for our clients, followed by some time with the senior team and a couple of meetings with advertisers who are looking to find out more about bringing media planning and buying in-house.

As of now, we’re building a full service, programmatic offering for a global client – it’ll include consulting and recruiting for teams in three continents, plus campaign management support from our global hubs. This is a big project. The levels of interest from advertisers, how they’re looking to regain transparency and control over how and where they buy in digital media, seems to be growing every day. And that’s got to be a good thing for the industry

The weather on the way home isn’t, however, a good thing. Ever the optimist, I haven’t packed waterproofs. After 25 years of riding a motorbike, you’d have thought my cynicism would’ve better equipped me. But no. I return home wetter than Captain Ahab’s boots.

Tuesday

It’s a dry ride in today. Joy.

My morning is spent in a couple of meetings and demos with tech vendors. At Oliver, we’re neutral in terms of the tech we use with our clients. We often undertake consultancy work, based on marrying our clients’ specific technological needs with the best offering within the market, so keeping fully up to speed with both the functionality and working models of all the major players is vital.

An interesting conversation chances with a chief executive of a major vendor that’s evolving its offering to allow advertisers to contract directly, using API and SAAS: a fee-based model. This is yet another sign of the industry realising the importance of transparency – not just in terms of how the pound spent breaks down on tech and working media, but also in the relevance and true costs of inventory purchased.

As is often the case, my afternoon comprises conference calls with teams and clients in other markets; running through operational workflow; and data analysis of what changes are being made – and why – on campaigns. 

On the motorbike ride home, I see over 40 separate cyclists jumping red lights – even at major junctions. The rising popularity of the cycling commute is a great thing, but with it usually comes with a high level of aggression and self-righteousness… it’s not a race after all.

Wednesday

I start the day on a panel at The Financial Services Forum’s event in the city. The topic is "The future of media planning" – it’s little surprise, then, that this audience of marketers from the financial sector are primarily interested in the topic of transparency, and AI in programmatic.

I enjoy this type of discussion. The back-and-forth of questions reveals a lot about the challenges clients are facing, and the almost universal desire to build a media strategy that focusses around the customer journey across all platforms. 

The event reaffirms what my team’s been working with: the market seems to be going through the most significant change since the birth of digital media. It’s inevitable that the only real route forward is for the advertisers themselves to play a more fundamental role in decision-making, for them to become deeply involved in how budgets are spent, and to understand the buying stream’s fluctuating data. 

The panel has provided a vehicle for getting the word out concerning the link between in-house and transparency – I couldn’t leave for half an hour after it finished, a flurry of business cards coming my way. This and the motorbike might sound a bit rock star, but no doubt my kids will make sure I get taken down a peg or 12 later. 

The afternoon is largely spent with recruitment in HR, discussing SNR and junior roles, timeframe management and ensuring there’s a real cultural alignment with the people we place in our clients’ offices.

Thursday

Today begins with my weekly catch up with Simon Martin, our group CEO. We talk at length about how more and more Oliver Global clients are asking about our offering in media, and how the transparent media buying process allows the opportunity for our clients to join their data, buying, and content in terms of hyper-personalisation.

We’re growing quickly in China and this week, most of the conversation focusses around this unique market and our approach to bringing in-house media teams to our clients there.

It sounds massively cheesy, but Simon is an inspirational leader. And while he’s hugely busy, he always seems to find time to discuss the big picture as well as the little details that are integral to making the inside model function as well as it does.

Helping colleagues in South America prepare for a major pitch eats up most of the afternoon. During the prep, the issue of transparency in digital media comes up again. This is clearly a global problem that we as a sector need to face head-on.

Friday

The end of the working week kicks off with an interview with two candidates – it’s for a director role to oversee the internal agency discussed on Monday. The candidate quality is sky-high, and there seems to be a genuine appetite from people in the industry – not just our clients – to move towards the inside model. We’re also preparing for a US trip to spend a week with a client and interview more potential candidates.

I spend a little time discussing the Oliver Awards ceremony. An annual do that recognises the excellent work our in-house staff are doing on a daily basis, it’s one of many events we organise for employees not based in our hub offices. It really helps with company culture and shared learnings from across the industry.

I round off the week at the Olibar – where staff go for drinks downstairs. It always leaves a sore head for Saturday morning to deal with.

Lowdown

Age:  47
Favourite media: Radio 4 – The Today Programme. It’s woken me up for over 25 years, and is a far more civilised way to wake up than the screaming of an alarm.
Biggest inspiration: My mother. She passed away suddenly earlier this year and I miss her every day.
Dream job:For some reason, a big part of my brain’s always told me that being an abseiling window cleaner in the city would be a great way to spend the day. 
Not a lot of people know this… I love cooking Indian food. Something about roasting spices and creating dishes from scratch is deeply satisfying.

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Why creative people have lost their way
Share September 18, 2017 David Kolbusz

1 Why creative people have lost their way

What better way to kick off the inaugural issue of Campaign's monthly print offering than with another think piece on the current failings of our industry, written by an embittered, pretentious creative who misses "the way things used to be"...

WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

2 WPP combines five brand and design agencies amid company restructure

This is the start of a new era for media agencies

3 This is the start of a new era for media agencies

Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

4 Meet the brain behind Accenture Interactive's acquisition spree

Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

5 Harrods closes its 124-year-old bank

6 How Airbnb built its brand by telling the world not to travel

Share0 shares

7 OMD Worldwide names Adamski as CEO and Gottlieb as chairman

Share0 shares

8 Guinness depicts real-life Los Angeles cowboys in stirring new ad

Share0 shares

9 Naomi Campbell fronts karaoke squad for H&M ad campaign

Share0 shares

10 How voice technology is changing everything for brands

Share0 shares
Share Presented by, Campaign Jobs

1 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Digital marketing executives oversee the online marketing strategy for their organisation. They plan and execute digital (including email) marketing campaigns and design, maintain and supply content for the organisation's website(s).

What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond
Shares0

2 What the future holds for connected cars in 2017 and beyond

Natalie Graeme, Lucy Jameson and Nils Leonard
Shares0

3 Uncommon people: Was Leonard, Jameson and Graeme's disruptive new agency worth the wait?

Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'
Shares0

4 Accenture wants to be world's biggest 'experience agency of record'

We need to talk about the Trivago ad
Shares0

5 We need to talk about the Trivago ad

6 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

8 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares
Promoted

9 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Share0 shares

10 Sorrell under pressure to streamline WPP as FMCG clients cut back on marketing

Share0 shares