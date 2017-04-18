Omar Oakes
Added 20 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

MediaCom recaptures Boots UK media after WPP's Walgreens win

Boots has appointed MediaCom as its UK media planning and buying agency, nine years after the Group M shop lost the business to OMD, following a global account move by parent Walgreens Boots Alliance into WPP.

Boots: the latest ad for the No7 range, by Mother London
Boots: the latest ad for the No7 range, by Mother London

Campaign revealed in January that WPP had won Walgreen Boots Alliance’s $600m (£468m) global business. WPP said it would create Team W, a bespoke team that would work on advertising, media and PR across London, Chicago and New York.

As part of Team W, MediaCom UK will be responsible for helping Boots drive its retail presence in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Ogilvy was awarded Boots' UK creative account in February.

The retailer spent £66.8m on media in the UK last year as part of its marketing activity for Boots stores, and the Boots No 7 cosmetics and skincare ranges.

Just under half of its spend went on TV advertising last year (£32m), while 15% went towards press ads, 12% on direct mail, 8% on radio and 6% on outdoor. 

Boots had used Omnicom's OMD UK for media in the UK since 2008, when it ended a four-year relationship with MediaCom. Walgreens separately appointed OMD in the US in 2013 – a year before the chain merged with Boots. Independent shop Mother has been the UK creative agency for Boots since 2003, while Omnicom's GSD&M is the US creative agency of record for Walgreens.

WPP’s capture of the global Walgreens account was a welcome win for the world’s largest advertising company after suffering the losses of Volkswagen globally and AT&T in the US last year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance spent $598m on global advertising in its most recent financial year in 2016, according to a stock market filing, up 22% year on year.

Elizabeth Fagan, managing director of Boots UK and Republic of Ireland, said: "I would like to personally thank the team at OMD, our incumbent agency, with whom myself, and Boots have had a strong collaborative partnership over the past ten years, and we look forward to a similarly strong relationship with MediaCom in the future."

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal
Share April 18, 2017 Omar Oakes

1 Sky and Virgin Media 'in talks' over AdSmart deal

Sky and Virgin Media are reportedly in advanced discussions over a deal to bring Virgin Media to AdSmart, Sky's targeted ad network.

Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

2 Carlsberg reinvented as icon of Danish lifestyle in Mads Mikkelsen campaign

Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

3 Game-changing creativity requires a leap in the dark

Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

4 Pornhub creates app to censor nude selfies, with hilarious results

Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

5 Giffgaff makes a splash with epic new ad

6 Don't ignore the little guy, and other lessons from #NuggsForCarter

Share0 shares

7 Why Heineken is embracing a 'naive' view of the world

Share0 shares

8 Grey poaches Martin London's MD Browne

Share0 shares

9 The 8 new summer shows most likely to become hits

Share0 shares

10 Share a Coke campaign returns with holiday twist

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans
Shares0

4 Why Cosabella replaced its agency with AI and will never go back to humans

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Moneysupermarket is back with a new ad - and it's zanier than ever

Share0 shares

7 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

8 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

9 Grey London changes name to Valenstein & Fatt to promote diversity and tolerance

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Channel 4 and ITV make unprecedented expression of unity in fight against Alzheimer's

Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

Dave Buonaguidi to leave CP&B

IPG posts flat first quarter revenue growth

IPG posts flat first quarter revenue growth

Breaking down the stigma around mental health

Breaking down the stigma around mental health

Watch: behind the scenes of Carlsberg's new campaign

Watch: behind the scenes of Carlsberg's new campaign

More