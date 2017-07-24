MediaCom snatches $400m global Richemont business from Publicis

Cartier: brand owned by Richemont

The review kicked off in the middle of last year and the owner of Montblanc, Piaget and Cartier held chemistry meetings with agencies in September. The pitches took place in April.

It is understood that MediaCom beat Publicis Media in the final stages of the pitch. Interpublic, Havas and Dentsu Aegis Network were involved in the process at an earlier stage.

Publicis Media consolidated the business into Blue 449 last year after Publicis Groupe’s restructure of its global media networks. Blue 449 is thought to have taken over the UK account in October after the review had begun.

Previously Zenith worked with the company in Europe and North America and Starcom handled the Asia-Pacific region.

Spokesmen for Richemont and Publicis Media and a spokeswoman for MediaCom declined to comment.