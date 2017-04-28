Suzanne Bidlake
Added 8 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

MediaCom tops Thinkbox TV Planning Awards shortlist

MediaCom is the most shortlisted agency in the 2017 Thinkbox TV Planning Awards, held in partnership with Campaign.

Tess Alps, chair of judges
Tess Alps, chair of judges

The WPP agency has six entries with the chance of winning prizes in the competition that rewards and celebrates brilliant use of commercial TV.

There are six categories of awards, with the potential for additional special awards decided by the panel on judging day later this month.

The shortlisted entries are:

Best use of "TV and"

  • Manning Gottlieb OMD and Drum for Age UK: "Power of One x Power of Many = Ending Loneliness"

  • MediaCom for Tesco: "Tesco Christmas 2016…bring it on!"

  • MediaCom for Churchill: "The Churchill Lollipopper Campaign"

  • Mindshare and Y&R for Marks & Spencer: "Winning Christmas with a new screen icon"

Best use of TV innovation

  • Goodstuff and The Outfit for Taylors of Harrogate: "How we turned a pig farmer into a coffee farmer to bring home the coffee beans for Taylors"

  • Manning Gottlieb OMD and Adam & Eve/DDB for John Lewis: "On demand advertising"

  • MEC and Anomaly for Freeview: "Context is everything"

Best newcomer to TV

  • MediaCom for Pinterest: "Pinning our hopes on TV"

  • PHD and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Nutmeg: "Just ‘Nutmeg’ it"

  • the7stars and Adam & Eve/DDB for Bulldog: "How a little TV drove some very elfy results for Bulldog"

Best ongoing use of TV

  • Arena Media for Domino’s Pizza: "The journey to greatness"

  • MediaCom for DFS: "How six years of TV advertising sold £1bn worth of sofas!"

  • UM Birmingham for Yorkshire Building Society: "ROI driven brand building"

Best use of sponsorship

  • MediaCom and MediaCom Sport and Entertainment for Allianz: "Dare to believe"

  • MEC for Colgate: "BNTM Colgate"

  • the7stars for Suzuki: "#SuzukiSaturdays"

Best use of content

  • MediaCom for Thomson: "Sensimar & First Dates - a match made in heaven"

  • PHD for Sainsbury’s: "Giving Sainsbury's food a taste of fame"

  • Vizeum and The Story Lab for Very: "Very loves giving at Christmas"

Winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony at One Marylebone on 29 June and published alongside Campaign.

Last year’s Grand Prix went to Manning Gottlieb OMD for Age UK with their campaign for ‘‘Telling the real story of Christmas to tackle loneliness".

Tess Alps, chair of judges and Thinkbox chair, said: "This may be a 'shortlist' but it is very, very long on talent. Even whittling so many excellent entries down to this has been tough. God knows how we’ll decide the winners. But it is an honour for the judges to have such a difficult task.

"There is no better showcase than these awards of the many clever ways TV’s magic is being embraced by brands – from inspiring uses of spots to the new vistas being opened up by content partnerships and TV’s bright future with data. Enormous thanks to everyone who put the hours in to show off their hard and highly effective work, whether short-listed or not."

The judges for 2017, who include marketers, creative and media agencies and broadcasters, are:

  • Andrew Mortimer; director of media, Sky

  • Bridget Angear; joint chief strategy officer, AMV BBDO

  • David Wilding; director of planning, Twitter

  • Dino Myers-Lamptey; head of strategy, the7stars

  • Giles Hedger; chief strategy officer, FCB Inferno

  • Lindsey Clay; chief executive, Thinkbox

  • Lynne Robinson; research director, IPA

  • Maisie McCabe; acting UK editor, Campaign

  • Marianne Hewitt; former head of brand marketing, Age UK

  • Mark Howley; chief executive, Zenith

  • Michelle McEttrick; group brand director, Tesco

  • Mick Style; chief executive, MEC Manchester

  • Richard Shotton; deputy head of evidence, Manning Gottlieb OMD

  • Rick Hirst; chief executive, Carat

  • Sally Weavers; former managing director, Initiative

  • Sue Unerman; chief transformation officer, MediaCom

  • Zoe Clapp; chief marketing and communications officer, UKTV

  • Zoe Harkness; head of industry programmes, Thinkbox

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown
Share April 28, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 SheaMoisture followed a pattern of brand behavior, says Yvette Nicole Brown

The "Community" actress cited companies like Fox and UPN for building their brands "on the backs of black people" then tossing them aside.

Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

2 Former News UK commercial chief Paul Hayes dies

Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

3 Restrictions on bar entry at Cannes could 'kill energy'

The D&AD president's picks 2017

4 The D&AD president's picks 2017

9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

5 9Gag buries monument to memes in the desert to puzzle future generations

6 Channel 4's 'We're the superhumans' wins two D&AD black Pencils

Share0 shares

7 A view from Dave Trott: The power of ignorance

Share0 shares

8 Richard Branson hails 'world's first dyslexia sperm bank' for charity launch

Share0 shares

9 Cadbury launches five ads to promote singles bars

Share0 shares

10 Compulsive content: when Netflix is competing with sleep are we entertaining ourselves to death?

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Case study: Always #LikeAGirl
Shares0

3 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

4 Job description: Campaign manager

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

7 Ad industry's reaction to that Pepsi ad ignores a sad reality

Share0 shares

8 Pepsi ad debacle: industry responds to what went wrong

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Channel 4 launches 'world's first' VOD ads with personalised audio

Share0 shares

Just published

Crozier did a good job for ITV, but his exit leaves questions

Crozier did a good job for ITV, but his exit leaves questions

Could the language women use on their CVs contribute to an unequal gender pay gap?

Could the language women use on their CVs contribute to an unequal gender pay gap?

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays choose Proximity for combined CRM task

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Holidays choose Proximity for combined CRM task

More Th>n's brand relaunch stars 'cool and calm' Nordic character

More Th>n's brand relaunch stars 'cool and calm' Nordic character

Election slogans reveal there's only one party trying to win a majority

Election slogans reveal there's only one party trying to win a majority

More