MediaCom tops Thinkbox TV Planning Awards shortlist

The WPP agency has six entries with the chance of winning prizes in the competition that rewards and celebrates brilliant use of commercial TV.

There are six categories of awards, with the potential for additional special awards decided by the panel on judging day later this month.

The shortlisted entries are:

Best use of "TV and"

Manning Gottlieb OMD and Drum for Age UK: "Power of One x Power of Many = Ending Loneliness"

MediaCom for Tesco: "Tesco Christmas 2016…bring it on!"

MediaCom for Churchill: "The Churchill Lollipopper Campaign"

Mindshare and Y&R for Marks & Spencer: "Winning Christmas with a new screen icon"

Best use of TV innovation

Goodstuff and The Outfit for Taylors of Harrogate: "How we turned a pig farmer into a coffee farmer to bring home the coffee beans for Taylors"

Manning Gottlieb OMD and Adam & Eve/DDB for John Lewis: "On demand advertising"

MEC and Anomaly for Freeview: "Context is everything"

Best newcomer to TV

MediaCom for Pinterest: "Pinning our hopes on TV"

PHD and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO for Nutmeg: "Just ‘Nutmeg’ it"

the7stars and Adam & Eve/DDB for Bulldog: "How a little TV drove some very elfy results for Bulldog"

Best ongoing use of TV

Arena Media for Domino’s Pizza: "The journey to greatness"

MediaCom for DFS: "How six years of TV advertising sold £1bn worth of sofas!"

UM Birmingham for Yorkshire Building Society: "ROI driven brand building"

Best use of sponsorship

MediaCom and MediaCom Sport and Entertainment for Allianz: "Dare to believe"

MEC for Colgate: "BNTM Colgate"

the7stars for Suzuki: "#SuzukiSaturdays"

Best use of content

MediaCom for Thomson: "Sensimar & First Dates - a match made in heaven"

PHD for Sainsbury’s: "Giving Sainsbury's food a taste of fame"

Vizeum and The Story Lab for Very: "Very loves giving at Christmas"

Winners will be celebrated at an afternoon ceremony at One Marylebone on 29 June and published alongside Campaign.

Last year’s Grand Prix went to Manning Gottlieb OMD for Age UK with their campaign for ‘‘Telling the real story of Christmas to tackle loneliness".

Tess Alps, chair of judges and Thinkbox chair, said: "This may be a 'shortlist' but it is very, very long on talent. Even whittling so many excellent entries down to this has been tough. God knows how we’ll decide the winners. But it is an honour for the judges to have such a difficult task.

"There is no better showcase than these awards of the many clever ways TV’s magic is being embraced by brands – from inspiring uses of spots to the new vistas being opened up by content partnerships and TV’s bright future with data. Enormous thanks to everyone who put the hours in to show off their hard and highly effective work, whether short-listed or not."

