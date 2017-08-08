MediaCom wins most nominations at 2017 Media Week Awards

The WPP media agency was shortlisted 20 times, including for the prestigious media agency of the year award.

The number of entries rose by 15 or 3% to 520, despite the decision by Publicis Groupe, the world's third biggest ad group, not to enter any industry awards globally for 12 months, starting in July 2017.

MediaCom, Britain's biggest media agency, is one of six contenders for Media Agency of the Year. The WPP shop will face five other contenders, Goodstuff Communications, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MEC, PHD and the7stars.

The six contenders for Sales Team of the Year are an eclectic mix. Channel 4, Clear Channel, Digital Cinema Media, ESI Media, Primesight and Acast, the podcast sales house, have been shortlisted.

Jess Burley, global chief executive of M/SIX, and Karen Stacey, chief executive of Digital Cinema Media, are co-chairs of the 2017 Media Week Awards.

More than 70 industry leaders, including from Publicis Groupe, are judging this year's awards.

The final round of judging takes place in September, before a black tie awards dinner at Grosvenor House on London’s Park Lane on 12 October.

See the full shortlist and find out about tickets at mediaweekawards.co.uk