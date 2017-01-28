Promoted
Clear Channel
Aki Mandhar, OMD UK
Added 11 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

The medium that hits the payback sweet spot

We ask judges of the Campaign and Clear Channel Outdoor Media Awards what inspires them most about outdoor.

The medium that hits the payback sweet spot

Out of home is the oldest advertising medium. Its rude health reminds us that, as digitisation creates greater choices for marketers, the role of the agency remains as it ever was – to establish and exploit the clear and present business opportunity.

We are in the business of growing business, and outdoor plays a crucial role in helping brands grow. Last year’s analysis of the IPA Databank by Les Binet and Peter Field showed that campaigns using outdoor are becoming more effective, increasing our clients’ chances of achieving a sizeable business impact. Talon’s effectiveness work with Benchmarketing has shown that the medium is paying back in new ways, driving direct response in one instance, multiplying the impact of other channels in the next.  

Why is the oldest of media platforms becoming more effective? In a time of fragmented attention, great outdoor campaigns address what we at OMD see as being the key challenge for brands – earning the right to communicate with consumers who are more demanding, diverse and dispersed than ever before. With them in mind, we have seen brilliant examples of how outdoor can add genuine utility or entertainment to the environment. Think of Google’s Voice Search campaign or British Airways’ "#lookup". 

As the makeup of our nation changes, outdoor can reflect with brilliant precision the ever-more diverse audiences with which brands seek to communicate.

While audiences are dispersed and fragmented in other channels, outdoor engages the nation in bold, challenging ideas from the likes of Paddy Power, or Channel 4 with its Paralympics campaign. 

We should reserve special praise for campaigns that hit the payback sweet spot: creating value for the client and the millions of consumers we engage every day.

Aki Mandar is managing director of OMD UK.

As a judge in the  Campaign and Clear Channel Outdoor Planning Awards 2017, she will be looking for... "work that works".

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies
Share January 28, 2017 Douglas Quenqua

1 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

"New Dove antiperspirant will boost your wifi signal," and other outrageous falsehoods appear in UK papers, courtesy of Ogilvy.

Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

2 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

Discovery: posts a message to fans on its Facebook page

3 Peace talks fuel hopes Discovery will keep channels on Sky ahead of midnight showdown

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

4 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

5 WPP poised to scoop Walgreens Boots Alliance global accounts in $600m coup

6 P&G confirms media review in UK and Northern Europe

Share0 shares

7 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

Share0 shares

8 'This girl can' targets older women with new campaign

Share0 shares

9 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Share0 shares

10 Beautiful weirdos wanted: how diversity will solve your creativity problem

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

3 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Job description: Campaign manager
Shares0

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

8 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Share0 shares

9 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Why brands are getting political

Why brands are getting political

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

Phew what a scorcher! David Hockney redesigns The Sun's masthead

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

The consumer/brand relationship is at a crossroads

Y&R London launches branded content division

Y&R London launches branded content division

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

Marketers predict death of cookie-based advertising by 2018

More