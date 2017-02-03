Gideon Spanier
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Michael Kassan's MediaLink sells to Cannes Lions owner Ascential in $207m deal

Michael Kassan, known as one of the best networkers in the ad industry, has sold his media advisory business, MediaLink, to Ascential, the owner of Cannes Lions, for up to $207m (£167m).

Michael Kassan (picture credit: www.michaelkassan.com)
Michael Kassan (picture credit: www.michaelkassan.com)

Ascential, a UK-based events and media information business, is paying $69m initially in cash for 100% of MediaLink, with further payments dependent on performance between now and 2021.

The deal will take Ascential further into the "C-suite" as MediaLink is known for its high-level connections, including advising boards on headhunting, running advertising pitches and deal-making.

Ascential describes MediaLink, which was founded by Kassan in 2003, as "a business that drives competitive advantage through advisory business services for a wide range of companies spanning early stage to established global entities across the media, marketing, advertising, entertainment and technology industries".

Kassan will continue in his role as chairman and chief executive of MediaLink, which employs more than 120 people in the US and made profits of $14m on sales of $56m last year.

He said: "This is a transformational moment for MediaLink. Propelled by the global footprint of Ascential and the combined resources and talent of our organisations, we are going to write the greatest chapter in MediaLink history."

MediaLink has been working with Cannes Lions’ clients since 2011. Kassan’s company is also active at other major global gatherings such as CES in Las Vegas.

Duncan Painter, Ascential’s chief executive, said: "MediaLink is a leader in its industry, with a strong and very visible brand presence in the US.

"MediaLink is an excellent fit with our existing Ascential offering and I am confident we can help accelerate MediaLink’s business into new markets by using our assets and infrastructure.

"I see synergies between MediaLink and our portfolio of products to significantly help accelerate our existing businesses and create additional value for shareholders."

Recode, the US news website that covers the tech industry, described MediaLink in a profile two years ago as "the media world’s shadowy overlords" and the "puppet masters behind almost every deal in the modern media landscape".

Ascential said MediaLink will be run separately within the group because "neutrality is a key focus of both businesses", although they will look to build on their Cannes Lions relationship and "start new ones" when it is "appropriate".

LionTree Advisors advised MediaLink on the sale.

Other media information groups have been looking to move into advisory services.

Centaur Media paid £3.35m for Oystercatchers, a British intermediary that manages advertising pitches, last year.

Topics

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad
Share February 03, 2017 Kathryn Luttner

1 84 Lumber skirts conservative backlash with immigration-themed Super Bowl ad

Social media users support the brand's employment ad about a Mexican family's journey to America.

Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

2 Gunn Report 2016: Adam & Eve/DDB wins big

Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

3 Lego Batman to take over Channel 4 ads

Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

4 Walgreens Boots Alliance confirms WPP win

Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

5 Super Bowl 2017: the star brands of this year's ads

6 The story behind Michelin's last-minute Super Bowl spot

Share0 shares

7 The media makers: Meet the new breed of media agency leaders

Share0 shares

8 British Heart Foundation to take over The Sun with 'unexpected' ads

Share0 shares

9 A view from Dave Trott: Programmatic myopia

Share0 shares

10 L'Oréal commits to more digital marketing spend

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

3 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign
Shares0

4 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Marc Pritchard: P&G boss gave powerful speech on media transparency
Shares0

5 Procter & Gamble chief issues powerful media transparency rallying cry

6 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

10 Planning in the wild: How Ogilvy planners are getting out to connect with real people

Share0 shares

Just published

Omnicom returns to revenue growth after global P&G and Volkswagen wins

Omnicom returns to revenue growth after global P&G and Volkswagen wins

Kinetic launches OOH startup incubator

Kinetic launches OOH startup incubator

Michael Kassan's MediaLink sells to Cannes Lions owner Ascential in $207m deal

Michael Kassan's MediaLink sells to Cannes Lions owner Ascential in $207m deal

O2 marketing chief backs calls for improved digital transparency

O2 marketing chief backs calls for improved digital transparency

Be Heard enters 'big data' space with Freemavens acquisition

Be Heard enters 'big data' space with Freemavens acquisition

More