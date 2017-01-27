Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1-1 minutes

Microsoft joins Amazon and Expedia in lawsuit against #muslimban

Tech giants have joined Washington state government in a lawsuit against president Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban against seven Muslim nations.

Microsoft joins Amazon and Expedia in lawsuit against #muslimban

Washington attorney general, Bob Ferguson, filed a lawsuit yesterday against Trump's order, and is joined by at least three tech firms based in Seattle, Washington: Amazon, Microsoft and Expedia, reports The Verge. 

Microsoft told Reuters it been cooperating attorney general's office and was providing information about the order's impact "in order to be supportive. And we'd be happy to testify further if needed," spokesman Pete Wootton said in a statement.

In an internal email, Amazon's Jeff Bezos wrote: 

"Our public policy team in D.C. has reached out to senior administration officials to make our opposition clear. We’ve also reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington State Attorney General who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well."

Expedia was named as a supporting firm in Ferguson's initial announcement. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Subscribe to Campaign from just £57 per quarter

Includes the weekly magazine and quarterly Campaign IQ, plus unrestricted online access.

SUBSCRIBE

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump
Share January 27, 2017 Sean Czarnecki

1 Uber faces boycott threats after executives' stances on Trump

#BoycottUber trended on Twitter on Friday morning after its CEO said the company was willing to work with the Trump administration.

Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

2 Dove mocks Trump's #AlternativeFacts with a print ad full of lies

Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

3 Ogilvy to discard all sub-brands in move toward centralized structure

Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

4 Twitter reveals insights from the best social campaigns of 2016

Cosmopolitan launches influencer network with River Island as first client

5 Cosmopolitan launches influencer network with River Island as first client

6 Grey and Mindshare open personalised live ad arm

Share0 shares

7 A view from Dave Trott: Data can't think

Share0 shares

8 Arthur Sadoun succeeds Maurice Lévy as Publicis Groupe Chairman and CEO

Share0 shares

9 Saatchi & Saatchi scoops HSBC global brand task

Share0 shares

10 Marketing in the age of the troll

Share0 shares
Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising
Shares0
Share May 18, 2016 Nicola Kemp

1 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

"This girl can" was based on a powerful insight: that the fear of judgement by others is the primary barrier holding women back from participating in sport.

How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories
Shares0

2 How easyJet transformed customer data into emotional anniversary stories

Job description: Digital marketing executive
Shares0

3 Job description: Digital marketing executive

Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign
Shares0

4 Maltesers unveils Braille billboard in next phase of disability campaign

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

5 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

6 Sainsbury's unveils 'step change' in advertising with new food campaign

Share0 shares

7 Job description: Campaign manager

Share0 shares

8 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares

9 Case study: Always #LikeAGirl

Share0 shares

10 Case study: How fame made Snickers' 'You're not you when you're hungry' campaign a success

Share0 shares

Just published

Diary of an agency start-up: The importance of culture and getting paid early

Diary of an agency start-up: The importance of culture and getting paid early

Microsoft joins Amazon and Expedia in lawsuit against #muslimban

Microsoft joins Amazon and Expedia in lawsuit against #muslimban

Pernod Ricard Winemakers pick AnalogFolk Australia for global account

Pernod Ricard Winemakers pick AnalogFolk Australia for global account

BT Sport determined to defend Champions League rights against Sky

BT Sport determined to defend Champions League rights against Sky

Marketers can ensure a brand's purpose goes well beyond window dressing

Marketers can ensure a brand's purpose goes well beyond window dressing

More