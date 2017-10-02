Emily Tan
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Microsoft teams up with Jaunt and Cirque du Soleil director McDonald for VR interactive film

Microsoft has commissioned an interactive VR experience for the launch of its Windows Mixed Reality immersive headsets on 17 October.

The film, titled "Free the Night" debuts at The Future of Storytelling Summit in New York which starts tomorrow and was created and directed by interactive filmmaker Nicole McDonald and produced by Patrick Meegan, creative director at Jaunt Studios.

The experience is one that uses six degrees of freedom, a term in VR and AR production that refers to the freedom of movement a body has in three-dimensional space. 

The film was inspired by Nicole McDonald’s childhood experiences gazing into the night sky with her father. It takes viewers on a journey to the stars and, throughout the film, viewers pick lights out of a city skyline, seeing and hearing the lights extinguish and reignite as they are placed back into the sky.

Once the liberation of the night sky is complete, slight touches or swipes will trigger real-time physical reactions, such as stars swooping, dancing, and travelling around the viewer.  

