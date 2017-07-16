Emily Tan
Microsoft UK confirms sales and marketing job cuts

Microsoft UK has notified some of its employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions may be eliminated, confirmed a spokeswoman.

Microsoft's campus in Redmond, Washington
This was in response to Campaign's query about layoffs resulting from the global marketing and sales reorganisation announced earlier this month

According to Bloomberg, the reorganisation is aimed at building Microsoft's customer base in areas like artificial intelligence and the cloud by providing sales staff with more technical and industry-specific expertise. A source told Bloomberg that these changes will result in thousands of job cuts. 

At the time of the announcement, Microsoft declined to confirm if the reorganisation will result in layoffs.

However, a senior source in the company has told Campaign that the several layoffs have had to be made in the UK's sales and marketing department due to this initiative. 

When asked how many jobs had been affected, the Microsoft spokeswoman declined to comment and instead issued the following statement:

"Microsoft is implementing changes to better serve our customers and partners. We have taken steps to notify some employees that their jobs are under consideration or that their positions will be eliminated. Like all companies, we evaluate our business on a regular basis. This can result in increased investment in some places and, from time-to-time, re-deployment in others."

Microsoft's principal tech evangelist Dave Coplin is also leaving the organisation. Microsoft declined to confirm if Coplin's departure is linked to the above reshuffle. 

Coplin has worked with Microsoft for nearly seven years and is responsible for implementing an integrated thought leadership strategy that addresses the company's potential with UK businesses and consumers. 

