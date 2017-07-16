Emily Tan
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Microsoft's profits up 26% thanks to success of cloud platforms

Microsoft's earnings for the financial year ending 20 June are up 26% year on year to $21.2bn (£16.32bn) on the back of a strong final quarter.

Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella
Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella

Microsoft's net income for the three months ending 30 June was more than double that of the same period the year before, soaring 109% to $6.51bn.

"Innovation across our cloud platforms drove strong results this quarter," Satya Nadella, chief executive at Microsoft, said in a statement. "Customers are looking to Microsoft and our thriving partner ecosystem to accelerate their own digital transformations and to unlock new opportunity in this era of intelligent cloud and intelligent edge."

Revenue for Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud business for the quarter was up 11% to  $7.4bn driven by its enterprise cloud computing platform Azure which generated revenue growth of 97%. 

Personal computing revenue was down for the quarter by 2% to $8.8bn, due primarily to lower phone revenue which dropped by $361m. Sales for Microsoft Surface also dropped 2% . 

However, search advertising revenue on Microsoft's search engine Bing grew 10%. The tech giant said this was "driven by higher revenue per search and search volume".

Microsoft's income from gaming grew slightly by 3% with Xbox software and services compensating for lower hardware revenue. 

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now
MOST READ
TRENDING
KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance
Share
July 16, 2017 Gurjit Degun

1 KFC shifts marketing to focus on quality and provenance

KFC is focusing on quality and provenance in shift in its marketing to change perceptions about its food in the UK and Ireland.

Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

2 Sainsbury's launches sunset countdown billboards

Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

3 Sorrell is wrong about consultancies. Culture is key to what we do

ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

4 ASA to introduce new guidelines on gender stereotyping in ads

L'Oréal appoints new European marketing chief as Hugh Pile goes on sabbatical

5 L'Oréal appoints new European marketing chief as Hugh Pile goes on sabbatical

6 Brainstorm? Groupwank more like

Share0 shares

7 Mr Bean to welcome tourists to London in mobile phone game

Share0 shares

8 Telegraph pulls out of talks in major blow to joint newspaper ad sales

Share0 shares

9 AMV BBDO snatches creative teams from BBH and W&K

Share0 shares

10 Watch marketing and adland's top names urge industry to fix diversity issue

Share0 shares
Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models
Shares0
Share July 06, 2017 Nick Emery

1 Making media fun again: why we must free our industry from outdated models

The industry needs an audience-first media revolution that balances brand and outcomes, writes Mindshare's global chief executive.

2 Job description: Digital marketing executive

View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017
Shares0

3 View all the Grand Prix winners from Cannes Lions 2017

Confused about programmatic?: key terms and acronyms explained
Shares0

4 Programmatic advertising: Key terms and acronyms explained

5 Job description: Campaign manager

6 Job Description: Creative director

Share0 shares
Promoted

7 Case study: How 'This girl can' got 1.6 million women exercising

Share0 shares

8 What you need to know about sports marketing in 2017 and beyond

Share0 shares

9 Has the promise of brand purpose been overblown?

Share0 shares

10 MediaCom scoops €875m media account for Peugeot-Citroen owner PSA Group

Share0 shares

Just published

Ask Bullmore: The questions I never got to answer

Ask Bullmore: The questions I never got to answer

History of advertising: No 193: The Campaign Diary

History of advertising: No 193: The Campaign Diary

The long morning commute is Tim Pearson's secret work weapon

The long morning commute is Tim Pearson's secret work weapon

Transformation in an era of short-termism

Transformation in an era of short-termism

Say goodbye to downtrodden mums in ads

Say goodbye to downtrodden mums in ads

More