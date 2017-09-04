Mindshare launches 'programmable' media service

Mindshare FAST's global chief innovation officer Adam Gray

The tool, launched with DSP partner AppNexus and DCO company Jivox, lets users create code to programme their DSPs and DCOs, configuring millions of media-buying strategies and creative rules automatically.

This will remove the laborious manual configuration that media planners currently go through, according to the company.

Adam Ray, global chief innovation officer at Mindshare FAST, said in a release that Anna allows not only "automation of the legwork" of campaign configuration, but also new complex design and creative elements that were "previously out of reach of manual configuration".

"This in turn frees up the human element to spend more time ‘upstream’ with the data, uncovering insights, turning these into strategic actions and providing the rules that can be re-coded through Anna directly back into both the DSP and DCO technology at the same time," Ray said.

Both AppNexus and Jivox have upgraded their platforms so they can receive code-based instructions through Anna.

The new service has also been developed to integrate with Group M’s [m]Platform.

Diaz Nesamoney, chairman and chief executive of Jivox, said brands that use Anna will see "meaningful increases in campaign performance and workflow efficiencies".

Mindshare, AppNexus and Jivox will be demonstrating the tool to clients at Dmexco next week.

The company noted that the name "Anna" is not an acronym but a project name, and the fact that it's a palindrome reflects the human-to-machine, machine-to-human flow of ideas that is central the offering.



A version of this article was first published by Campaign Asia-Pacific