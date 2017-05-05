Make mine a double Captain Morgan with a dash of Rio: trio of captains star in ad for rum brand

The large cast of the ad, created by Anomaly New York, includes two real life Captain Morgans – Leicester City and Jamaica football skipper Wes Morgan, and England one day and T20 cricket captain Eoin Morgan.

They are joined by former England football captain Rio Ferdinand, Argentinian polo captain Nacho Figueras, and a host of other characters in a vast array of outfits. The ad’s script consists almost entirely of the word "captain", which is uttered 32 times.

Anita Robinson, category director – vodka, rum, gin and Pimms at Diageo, said: "This ad sees us re-defining what it means to be a Captain. Captain Morgan knows that in today’s serious times, fun is essential.

"We know that humour connects with our target audience and we expect that our well loved UK sports stars will ensure the campaign resonates with them and seeds the ‘Captain, Captain’ exchange in bar and beyond."