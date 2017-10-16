Mixing with the media mo: the Campaign M-List

You’re familiar with the Campaign A-list. Well, this year we’re introducing the Campaign M-List. It’s a list of industry taches, grown specifically for Movember… and you could be on it. The inaugural M-list is published throughout November to raise awareness and donations for The Movember Foundation.

Campaign, in partnership with NewsUK and Sky Media, is calling on the media, marketing and creative industries to grow the biggest and best moustaches this Movember. It's a simple way to get you and your mo in lights while raising cash for a vital cause.

Movember tackles the biggest health issues facing men – prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide. By 2020, it aims to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25%. It needs your help.



"Movember is important and fun, just like the Campaign A-List. So the creation of the M-List is a brilliant way to celebrate the movers and shakers in UK advertising and media who are letting their facial hair down in aid of a serious cause" says Campaign's head of media Gideon Spanier.

The rules are simple. Be clean shaven on November 1 then hide your upper lip from your razor for one month – while raising money for Movember. Let Campaign know, send us your donation page, and pictures, and we'll get you on the M-List. Also…

…two events not to miss:

31 October: The Shave Down – venue tbc

You’re not alone – plenty others in and out of the industry are banishing the bareness beneath their beak for charity. Come to the barbers for a final shave the day before Movember starts. There’ll be plenty of prosecco and pats on the back.

17 November: The Long Lunch – venue tbc

You made it – nearly! Meet other Mo Bros, have your Mo-to taken and toast your efforts at this celebratory gathering.

To get involved, and attend our Shave Down event on 31 October, register here and you'll get a reminder from Campaign.